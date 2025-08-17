Who Is CP Radhakrishnan? All About NDA’s Vice Presidential Candidate

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday announced Maharashtra Governor Chandrapuram Ponnuswamy Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential election. This announcement came following a meeting of the BJP’s parliamentary board chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The VP election, scheduled to be held on September 9.

Announcing a press conference, the BJP National President, JP Nadda, informed that CP Radhakrishnan was “unanimously” decided to be the VP face for NDA.

The Vice President's post became vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned due to health reasons on the first day of the 2025 Monsoon Session of Parliament.

CP Radhakrishnan Early Life

Born on October 20, 1957, in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur, Radhakrishnan was drawn to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during his teenage years. In his early days, he had already become an active member, shaping his political grounding in the Sangh Parivar’s ideology.

CP Radhakrishnan rose through the BJP ranks, serving as the party’s Tamil Nadu state President from 2004 to 2007.

From Governor To NDA’s VP Candidate

CP Radhakrishnan is a veteran BJP leader and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore twice and previously served as the Tamil Nadu BJP State President, as per ANI.

Radhakrishnan is a seasoned politician with long-standing ties to the RSS and is currently serving as the 24th Maharashtra Governor, a post he assumed on July 31, 2024. Before this, he was serving as the Jharkhand Governor from February 2023 to July 2024.

Furthermore, he also held additional charge as the Telangana Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry between March and July 2024.

Why Did BJP Choose CP Radhakrishnan?

The decision to field CP Radhakrishnan, according to IANS, is being viewed as a strategic outreach to Tamil Nadu, as Assembly elections are due in 2026. The saffron party’s choice underscores the efforts to position a Tamil face at the national level ahead of the polls in the state.

(with agencies’ inputs)