Who Is Deeksha Gulati? Instagram Influencer Goes Viral After Breakup Rant And Personal Life Expose - Full Story Inside

Deeksha Gulati is a popular Indian social media influencer and content creator known for her engaging posts, lifestyle videos, and relatable online presence. She frequently shares daily life content with her followers on Instagram, she has a large community and strong fan engagement of 835k followers.

In early January 2026, Deeksha’s Instagram account became a focus of wide online discussion after she held an emotional live session. During this Instagram Live, she accused her boyfriend, fellow content creator Udit Rajput, of cheating and emotional manipulation. Clips from that live session spread rapidly across social media, drawing intense public attention.

In the live video, Gulati claimed that she had introduced Udit to her family and had even discussed marriage with him. The alleged betrayal by her boyfriend, quickly became a personal subject for many of her followers and for netizens as well.

Mixed Reactions and Online Debate

The incident has triggered widespread reactions online. Some followers expressed support and sympathy for Deeksha, while others argued that sharing personal matters in a live broadcast was inappropriate or questioned the authenticity of the claims.

Amid the backlash, Gulati later issued an official statement on Instagram, expressing regret for the emotional live session and urging followers and content creators to end the controversy and avoid hateful content. She said that her decision to speak out was a moment of vulnerability, not a publicity stunt, and called for peace and privacy.

As of now, Udit Rajput, the alleged boyfriend who broke up with her, has not publicly responded to Gulati's allegations. The topic continues to go viral and generate discussion among followers and netizens.