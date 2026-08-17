/Who is Deepak Mhaske – the chemistry teacher who replaces Amit Malviya as BJP’s social media chief?

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed a new leader to head its social media department, one of the party’s main tools for political communication.
Party President Nitin Nabin announced the BJP’s new team on Monday (August 17), naming 58-year-old Deepak Mhaske as the new social media head. He replaced Amit Malviya, who had held the position for more than a decade.
Mhaske’s appointment stands out because his political career has taken a less conventional route. He began as a chemistry teacher before becoming a BJP spokesperson in Chhattisgarh and later taking on roles in public-sector and state institutions.
His new responsibility will put him at the centre of the BJP’s digital communication at a time when social media has become one of the party’s most important tools for reaching voters, responding to opponents and setting the political agenda.
He began his career as a chemistry teacher and later became associated with the BJP in Chhattisgarh. He has served as a party spokesperson in the state.
He has also worked as a non-government, independent director on the board of Engineers India Limited, which comes under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Last year, he was appointed chairman of the Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Limited, a state agency responsible for procuring and supplying medicines, surgical materials and medical equipment to government hospitals. He was also given the status of a minister of state.
Several cases involving irregularities in the procurement and supply of medicines, surgical materials and medical equipment came to light during his tenure. However, in many of these cases, action was taken on Mhaske’s directions.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated him on his new role. "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Limited Chairman Deepak Mhaske ji on being appointed as the BJP’s social media convenor," he said.
The chief minister added, "Your organisational ability, active approach and effective use of technology will give new energy to the campaign of taking the BJP’s ideology and welfare initiatives to people across the country. We are confident that under your leadership, the organisation’s digital communication will become more effective and stronger."
Malviya has publicly welcomed the change and congratulated the new team. In a post on X, he said the new appointments come at an important moment for the BJP as it prepares to expand its organisation and message across the country.
"I especially want to congratulate Deepak Mhaske ji, who will take over as the head of the BJP’s social media department in my place, along with co-convenors Preeti Gandhi ji, Shivanand Dwivedi ji, Alok Bhatt ji and Arun Yadav ji," he wrote.
He also referred to his long association with members of the social media team. "I have had the opportunity to work with all of them over the last 10 years. I am confident that under their leadership, BJP’s digital communication will reach new heights and continue to influence India’s public discourse with trust, creativity and clarity," he said.
He also thanked the BJP’s large social media support base, calling it a community driven by commitment, energy and ideas. "Social media par BJP ke bade support base ko bahut-bahut dhanyavaad, yeh ek aisi community hai jo commitment, energy aur idea se bhari hui hai (Many thanks to the BJP’s large social media support base. It is a community full of commitment, energy and ideas)," he said.
Malviya’s departure from the role ends a long period in which he became one of the BJP’s most recognisable faces in the digital space.
The BJP’s new national team also includes two Muslim leaders, both from Uttar Pradesh. Former Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor has been retained as a national vice-president. He was first appointed to the post in 2023 and is also a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.
He became the fourth Muslim member sent to the Legislative Council by the BJP after Bukkaal Nawab, Mohsin Raza and Danish Azad Ansari following 2017.
His tenure as AMU vice-chancellor also coincided with protests on the campus against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). The police entered the campus for the first time during those protests, and Mansoor faced criticism over his handling of the situation.
The second Muslim face in the new team is Kunwar Basit Ali, who has been appointed president of the BJP’s Minority Morcha.
Ali, who is associated with Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, has previously headed the BJP’s Minority Morcha in the state.
The BJP has also announced new presidents for seven of its organisational fronts. Hemang Joshi has been appointed president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, replacing Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.
Ali will head the Minority Morcha, taking over from Jamal Siddiqui. The appointments give Nabin’s team a mix of experienced party leaders and people with backgrounds outside traditional politics.
The BJP has also made changes in several important organisational positions. Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been appointed national treasurer. He replaced Rajesh Agarwal. BL Santosh will continue as the party’s national general secretary.
Among the 16 national secretaries are Kerala leaders K Surendran and Anil Antony.
Tarun Chugh has been named central office in-charge, while Mahendra Pandey will serve as central office secretary. Sambit Patra has been given responsibility as northeast coordinator and Anil Baluni will be the media convenor.
Women have a strong presence in the BJP’s new national office-bearer team, with 12 of them included in the appointments. Six of the 13 national vice-presidents are women. They include Vasundhara Raje Scindia from Rajasthan, D Purandeswari from Andhra Pradesh, Rekha Verma from Uttar Pradesh, Varshaben Narendra Bhai Doshi from Gujarat, Bharati Pravin Pawar from Maharashtra and Madhuchhanda Kar from West Bengal.
Smriti Irani is the only woman among the eight national general secretaries.
Three women have been named among the 16 national secretaries: Kavita Patidar from Madhya Pradesh, Phangnon Konyak from Nagaland and Sangeeta Yadav from Uttar Pradesh.
Chhattisgarh leader Roop Kumari Choudhary will head the Mahila Morcha. Preeti Gandhi is the only woman among the BJP’s four social media co-convenors.
With Mhaske taking over the digital operation, the BJP has not simply filled a vacant post. It has handed one of its most visible political communication platforms to a leader whose career began in the classroom and moved through state politics, public institutions and party organisation.
The question now is how Mhaske uses that experience to run a social media operation built under Malviya and whether his approach brings a different style to the BJP’s digital politics.
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