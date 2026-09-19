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  • /Who is Deepanshu Shokeen? Bus conductor’s son makes history with DUSU VP win

Who is Deepanshu Shokeen? Bus conductor’s son makes history with DUSU VP win

Shokeen secured 30,615 votes, defeating ABVP's Ishu Maurya, who polled 16,910 votes, and NSUI's Vir Chatrath, who received 4,313 votes. His victory came as ABVP won the other three central panel posts - President, Secretary and Joint Secretary.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 05:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 05:56 PM IST
Who is Deepanshu Shokeen? Bus conductor’s son makes history with DUSU VP win
Image Credit: Deepanshu Shokeen celebrates after winning VP post at DUSU (Photo Credit: ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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