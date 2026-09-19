/Who is Deepanshu Shokeen? Bus conductor’s son makes history with DUSU VP win

New Delhi: Deepanshu Shokeen, the son of a Delhi bus conductor, has scripted a notable chapter in Delhi University student politics by winning the Vice-President post in the 2026 Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections as an Independent candidate. Shokeen secured 30,615 votes, defeating ABVP's Ishu Maurya, who polled 16,910 votes, and NSUI's Vir Chatrath, who received 4,313 votes. His victory came as ABVP won the other three central panel posts - President, Secretary and Joint Secretary.
#WATCH | Delhi: Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen celebrates after winning the Vice President post in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections. pic.twitter.com/YlfEbuTDBi— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2026
Speaking to ANI after his victory, Shokeen said the result reflected the trust placed in him by students and credited them for running his campaign.
"It feels wonderful that the students lived up to the trust I placed in them. The students ran my entire election campaign themselves and supported me immensely. I felt that the battle I had come to fight, proving myself as a true representative of the students and justifying that role, was one I successfully accomplished here."
He also spoke about his decision to campaign barefoot, saying the physical discomfort was a reminder of the difficulties faced by students.
"The physical discomfort of walking barefoot served as a constant reminder. It reminded me that the 1.5 lakh students studying at the university also face various difficulties in their daily lives. I resolved that if given the chance, I would strive to resolve those issues—a pledge I have upheld ever since," he said.
On his plans after the election, Shokeen said he wanted to ensure that students' concerns were heard and promised an accountable DUSU.
"Regarding the promises I made to the students and the issues they face, I intend to give the students a voice. This time, there will be an accountable DUSU," he said.
Shokeen is from Peeragarhi in Delhi. His father works as a bus conductor, while his mother is an Anganwadi worker. He is a graduate of Bhagat Singh College and had been interested in student politics despite his father's preference that he prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations.
According to media reports, Shokeen had initially sought a ticket from the National Students' Union of India (NSUI). He filed his nomination as an organisation-backed candidate but was later asked to withdraw it. He refused and decided to contest the election independently. Reports have identified him as a former NSUI member.
Reflecting on his campaign, Shokeen said he had expected a strong result because of the support he received from students across colleges. He said his supporters included politically active students as well as those who remained neutral or were not involved in student politics.
While Shokeen secured the Vice-President post, ABVP won three of the four central positions in the DUSU elections.
ABVP's Yash Dabas won the President's post with 24,576 votes, defeating NSUI's Vijay Shankar Meena, who secured 22,523 votes.
Riya Chhawdi of ABVP won the Secretary post with 21,650 votes. ABVP's Lakshya Raj Singh secured the Joint Secretary post with 16,615 votes.
NSUI's Namrata received 14,869 votes in the Secretary contest, while its candidate Gopal secured 15,206 votes in the Joint Secretary race. Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha candidate Vishesh Yadav polled 15,778 votes in the same contest.
The 2026 DUSU results were declared after 20 rounds of counting. Polling took place on September 18, with voter turnout reported at 40.46 per cent.
(With agencies' inputs)
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