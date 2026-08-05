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Who is Devendranath Mahato – the JPSC protest leader taking on Jharkhand’s exam system?

Students are demanding a CBI and an ED probe into the recruitment process. Several recruitment examinations have either been postponed or cancelled.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 01:36 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 01:36 AM IST
Who is Devendranath Mahato – the JPSC protest leader taking on Jharkhand’s exam system?
Image Credit: Student leader Devendranath Mahato. (Photo: ANI)

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Who is Devendranath Mahato – the JPSC protest leader taking on Jharkhand’s exam system?
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