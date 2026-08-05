/Who is Devendranath Mahato – the JPSC protest leader taking on Jharkhand’s exam system?

Ranchi: What began as questions over the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Examination has now turned into a student protest across the state. Leading the protest is student leader Devendranath Mahato, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 2, demanding an independent probe into the recruitment process and reforms to the state's examination system.
The agitation began on July 25 when Mahato, a leader associated with the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM), began a sit-in near the Gandhi statue at Morabadi Ground in state capital of Ranchi. Only a few hundred students joined him on the first day. Over the following days, more people joined the movement after it gained traction on social media.
The protest was later moved to the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium after the district administration asked the demonstrators to vacate the venue because Durand Cup football matches were being held at the nearby Morabadi Football Stadium.
Students had earlier announced an Assembly gherao on August 6, the opening day of the Jharkhand Assembly's monsoon session. That programme has now been postponed after Mahato began his indefinite fast.
The dispute began after the JPSC declared the preliminary examination results of the 14th Civil Services Examination on July 2. A total of 2,204 candidates qualified for the mains examination, which was scheduled to be held from July 18 to 20.
Questions began surfacing soon after the results were announced. Students said category-wise cut-off marks had not been released. Around the same time, an Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet allegedly belonging to a successful candidate went viral on social media. According to the claims circulating online, the candidate had answered only 48 questions but still qualified for the mains examination.
Students also alleged that the published result was issued without the signatures of the JPSC chairman, secretary or commission members, although the rules require them.
Student groups have since accused the commission of paper leaks and selling examination seats. They have also questioned the probe ordered by the state government and are demanding investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Mahato belongs to Kapidih village in Rahe block of Ranchi district. He passed his grade 10th examination with first division in 2006, completed intermediate in science in 2008, graduated in Sanskrit from Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University, Ranchi, in 2017, later earned a postgraduate degree in the Kurmali language and also earned a bachelors degree in education.
The son of retired government school teacher Vishambhar Mahato, he began participating in student movements during his college years. His first major campaign came in 2015 when he opposed the recruitment policy introduced by the Raghubar Das government. A year later, he led protests over scholarship cuts.
Mahato came into the public eye in 2019 when he led demonstrations over alleged irregularities in the sixth JPSC examination. During that period, his mother, Damayanti Devi, died.
He says his activism also landed him in jail during the 2024 Lok Sabha election, when he contested as an independent candidate. Even after contesting from jail, he secured around 1.48 lakh votes and finished third. The seat is represented by Sanjay Seth, who is presently the Union minister of state (MoS) for defence.
Later that year, Mahato contested the Silli Assembly election as a JLKM candidate and again finished third after polling around 44,000 votes.
He claims that more than 30 criminal cases have been registered against him because of his role in student protests over the past decade.
His associate Chandan Mahato, who has worked with him for the past 12 years, said, "Under his leadership, the student movement led to the cancellation of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)-CGL examination."
He added, "Similarly, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) matriculation examination was also cancelled after fears of a paper leak. His struggle has always been for students' rights and a transparent recruitment and examination system."
Doctors from the Ranchi Sadar Hospital have been monitoring his health since he began his hunger strike. According to them, his blood pressure is low, his sugar level is falling, and he is also suffering from dehydration and fatigue.
Mahato says the latest controversy is not an isolated case. "From the first JPSC examination to the 14th, every examination has been surrounded by controversy. Even after the CBI investigated the second JPSC examination held in 2005-06, the court has still not delivered a final verdict," he said.
The protesters have demanded that all examinations conducted by the TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), including the 14th JPSC examination, be cancelled. They allege that Abhay Tiwari, the company's marketing manager and one of the main accused in the case, had secured a government job through the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination and also helped his brother and sister-in-law obtain government jobs. They further claim that Tiwari had himself cleared the preliminary stage of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination.
The students are demanding parallel investigations by the CBI and the ED in addition to the CID inquiry. They have also sought the creation of a fast-track court and want the case to be concluded within three months.
They have demanded that officials accused of corruption be removed from the JPSC and the JSSC. They also want future examinations to be conducted under officers who have had clean service records for the past 10 years.
The protesters also want the TDPL to be blacklisted and have suggested that companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) be entrusted with conducting future examinations to restore confidence among candidates.
The preliminary examination was held across Jharkhand on April 19. After the results were declared on July 2, allegations of a paper leak began surfacing. On July 20, the CID raided the JPSC office and arrested three employees. Later the same evening, former Chief Secretary and then JPSC Chairman L Khyangte resigned. His resignation was accepted by the governor the next day, when an FIR was also registered.
On July 23, Chief Minister Hemant Soren handed the investigation to the CID. The agency conducted raids at eight locations, including the JPSC office. So far, 11 people, including Examination Controller Shweta Gupta, have been arrested.
The CID has also questioned former JPSC Chairman L Khyangte for more than 32 hours over the past four days, and the questioning is continuing.
The JPSC and the JSSC have postponed all nine examinations scheduled between July 25 and September 29. These include the JPSC mains examination, the civil judge examination and the assistant public prosecutor examination.
The movement has now split despite both groups demanding action over the same issue. Mahato and leaders associated with his organisation were told to stay away because they belonged to a political party. Two separate stages have now been set up at the protest site. One is occupied by students who have distanced themselves from him and his supporters, while the other is where Mahato is continuing his hunger strike.
The Jharkhand government has not formed a committee or sent any representative to hold talks with the students.
Former minister and Congress leader Bandhu Tirkey has visited the protest site and provided food and drinking water to the students.
The JPSC issue is expected to dominate the Jharkhand Assembly's Monsoon Session beginning on August 6. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has backed the protesting students and demanded a CBI investigation.
Mahato's group has postponed the planned Assembly gherao scheduled for August 6 and says a new date will be announced soon. The other student group, led by Piyush Kumar, has announced that it will organise its own Assembly gherao on August 10, saying the earlier programme was organised by a political party and they wanted to keep their movement separate.
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