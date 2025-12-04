Advertisement
Who Is Devvrat Mahesh Rekhe? Meet The 19-Year-Old Genius Who Composed 2,000 Mantras Without A Break

Devvrat Mahesh Rekhe, a 19-year-old from Maharashtra, has created history by memorising and reciting 2,000 sacred verses from the Shukla Yajurveda.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 12:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Devvrat Mahesh Rekhe, a 19-year-old from Maharashtra, has created history by memorising and reciting 2,000 sacred verses from the Shukla Yajurveda. He performed this in a rare Vedic style known as ‘Dandkarma Parayanam,’ completing a spiritual discipline considered one of the most challenging in Hindu tradition.

Rekhe carried out this extraordinary feat at Sangveda Vidyalaya near Ramghat in Varanasi, performing the recitation continuously for 50 days without any interruption. His accomplishment has drawn praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Dandkarma Parayanam is one of the eight vikrutis in the Vedas. Scholars say that due to its complex sound patterns, this style of recitation has been performed only three times in recorded history.

