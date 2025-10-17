Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2973325https://zeenews.india.com/india/who-is-dig-harcharan-singh-bhullar-senior-ips-officer-arrested-by-cbi-over-bribery-allegations-key-details-of-sewa-paani-case-2973325.html
NewsIndia
PUNJAB DIG ARREST

Who Is DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar? Senior IPS Officer Arrested By CBI Over Bribery Allegations | Key Details Of ‘Sewa-Paani’ Case

DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar is a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 2009 batch. He has been remanded to judicial custody till October 31 by the CBI court in Chandigarh on Friday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2025, 06:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Who Is DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar? Senior IPS Officer Arrested By CBI Over Bribery Allegations | Key Details Of ‘Sewa-Paani’ CaseCBI has arrested DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar (Photos Credit: @ANI/X)

In a shocking case, allegations of bribery have been made against Punjab Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ropar Range, Harcharan Singh Bhullar. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested him along with middleman Kirshanu Sharda in a bribery case involving Rs. 8 lakh.  

The arrest came after a scrap dealer filed a complaint alleging that DIG Bhullar demanded monthly bribes, referred to as "sewa-paani", in exchange for settling a 2023 first information report (FIR) against him.  

Who Is Harcharan Singh Bhullar?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Harcharan Singh Bhullar is a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 2009 batch. He has been remanded to judicial custody till October 31 by the CBI court in Chandigarh on Friday.

Bhullar is reportedly the son of former Punjab DGP M.S. Bhullar. He has headed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the high-profile drug case relating to Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia. 

CBI's Probe In Bribery Allegations

As per IANS, the CBI laid a trap and caught the private individual red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs. 8 lakh from the complainant on behalf of the DIG at Sector 21, Chandigarh. 

During the trap proceedings, a controlled call was made to the DIG, during which he acknowledged the payment and directed the middleman and complainant to come to his office. 

Subsequently, the CBI team apprehended Bhullar from his office and arrested both accused in Chandigarh. 

What Was Recovered In Searches? 

During searches at various premises linked to the DIG in Punjab and Chandigarh, the agency recovered substantial cash and incriminating material, including:

1- Cash of approximately Rs. 5 crore (and counting)
2- Jewellry weighing about 1.5 kg
3- Documents of immovable properties and assets in Punjab
4- Keys of two luxury vehicles (Mercedes and Audi)
5- 22 luxury watches
6- Locker keys
7- 40 liters of imported liquor bottles 
8- Firearms, including a double-barreled gun, a pistol, a revolver, an airgun, along with ammunition. 

The recovery from the middleman, including cash of Rs 21 lakh. 

As per ANI, responding to the allegations, Bhullar said, "Totally wrong allegations" were levelled against him. 

On being asked if he's being framed, he said, "Absolutely."

CBI registered a corruption case against Bhullar. The FIR, was filed by the CBI Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Chandigarh, under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

(with agencies' inputs) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh