Who Is DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar? Senior IPS Officer Arrested By CBI Over Bribery Allegations | Key Details Of ‘Sewa-Paani’ Case

In a shocking case, allegations of bribery have been made against Punjab Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ropar Range, Harcharan Singh Bhullar. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested him along with middleman Kirshanu Sharda in a bribery case involving Rs. 8 lakh.

The arrest came after a scrap dealer filed a complaint alleging that DIG Bhullar demanded monthly bribes, referred to as "sewa-paani", in exchange for settling a 2023 first information report (FIR) against him.

Who Is Harcharan Singh Bhullar?

Harcharan Singh Bhullar is a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 2009 batch. He has been remanded to judicial custody till October 31 by the CBI court in Chandigarh on Friday.

Bhullar is reportedly the son of former Punjab DGP M.S. Bhullar. He has headed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the high-profile drug case relating to Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

CBI's Probe In Bribery Allegations

As per IANS, the CBI laid a trap and caught the private individual red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs. 8 lakh from the complainant on behalf of the DIG at Sector 21, Chandigarh.

During the trap proceedings, a controlled call was made to the DIG, during which he acknowledged the payment and directed the middleman and complainant to come to his office.

Subsequently, the CBI team apprehended Bhullar from his office and arrested both accused in Chandigarh.

What Was Recovered In Searches?

During searches at various premises linked to the DIG in Punjab and Chandigarh, the agency recovered substantial cash and incriminating material, including:

1- Cash of approximately Rs. 5 crore (and counting)

2- Jewellry weighing about 1.5 kg

3- Documents of immovable properties and assets in Punjab

4- Keys of two luxury vehicles (Mercedes and Audi)

5- 22 luxury watches

6- Locker keys

7- 40 liters of imported liquor bottles

8- Firearms, including a double-barreled gun, a pistol, a revolver, an airgun, along with ammunition.

The recovery from the middleman, including cash of Rs 21 lakh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a senior Indian Police Service officer of the 2009 batch, presently posted as DIG, Ropar Range, Punjab, along with a private individual, in a bribery case involving Rs 8 lakh. The officer was also allegedly seeking recurring… pic.twitter.com/iZmOcwQwz2 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2025

As per ANI, responding to the allegations, Bhullar said, "Totally wrong allegations" were levelled against him.

On being asked if he's being framed, he said, "Absolutely."

CBI registered a corruption case against Bhullar. The FIR, was filed by the CBI Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Chandigarh, under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

(with agencies' inputs)