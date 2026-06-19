/Who is Dr Bimal N. Patel? The Indian appointed as new Judge of ITLOS

In a significant diplomatic success, India’s Professor Dr. Bimal N. Patel has been elected as a Judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) for the term 2026–2035. The election took place during the 36th Meeting of States Parties to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York from June 15 to 19, 2026. The Permanent Mission of India to the UN announced the outcome on Friday.