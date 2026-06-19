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Who is Dr Bimal N. Patel? The Indian appointed as new Judge of ITLOS

Dr. Patel will assume office on October 1, 2026.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 09:57 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 10:01 AM IST
Who is Dr Bimal N. Patel? The Indian appointed as new Judge of ITLOS
Image Credit: IANS

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