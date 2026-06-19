/Who is Dr Bimal N. Patel? The Indian appointed as new Judge of ITLOS

In a significant diplomatic success, India’s Professor Dr. Bimal N. Patel has been elected as a Judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) for the term 2026–2035. The election took place during the 36th Meeting of States Parties to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York from June 15 to 19, 2026. The Permanent Mission of India to the UN announced the outcome on Friday.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar congratulated Dr. Patel, saying, "Congratulations Dr. Bimal Patel! Sincerely thank UNCLOS member states for their support."
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the election as a "significant milestone" and thanked all member states for their trust in India. “Congratulations to Prof. Dr. Bimal N. Patel for being elected as Judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) in New York today. His election takes forward India's enduring commitment to multilateralism and the Law of the Sea,” the Permanent Mission of India said.
Dr. Patel will assume office on October 1, 2026.
A significant milestone.— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 19, 2026
India’s candidate, Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel, has been elected Judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) for the term 2026–35.
We thank all member states for their trust in India and congratulate Prof. Patel and all eminent…
ITLOS is an independent judicial body established under the 1982 UNCLOS, which came into force in 1994 and currently has 172 member states. The tribunal serves as the primary international court for resolving disputes related to the interpretation and application of the Convention, including maritime boundary delimitation, navigation, marine resource management, and environmental protection.
A distinguished Indian legal scholar specialising in maritime law, Dr. Patel currently serves as a member of the International Law Commission and is the Vice Chancellor of Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat.
His election ensures continued Indian representation on the 21-member tribunal.
The ITLOS bench maintains equitable geographical distribution across five regional groups. In this election round, seven new judges were elected for the 2026-2035 term from Vietnam, Ghana, Tunisia, Russia, the Netherlands, India, and Brazil.
India already has a senior presence in the tribunal, with Justice Neeru Chadha serving as its current Vice President since October 2023 (and a member since 2017.
(with ANI inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.