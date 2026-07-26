/Who is Dr Ronaldo Laishram? The Manipuri scientist PM Modi praised in Mann ki Baat

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about "Ronaldo" in his latest "Mann Ki Baat" address, he wasn't talking about the footballer. He was talking about Dr Ronaldo Laishram, a 29-year-old astrophysicist from Manipur whose work has just put an Indian lake's name into the history books of modern astronomy.
Dr Laishram hails from Khangabok in Manipur's Thoubal district.
His interest in astronomy began early at just 18, he discovered a preliminary Main Belt asteroid during the All India Asteroid Search Campaign, an achievement that earned him a felicitation from then-President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in 2015.
He went on to found the Manipur Astronomical Society, an initiative aimed at promoting astronomy awareness and science education among students across Manipur and the wider Northeast.
Dr Laishram now works as a post-doctoral researcher at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ), where his research centres on how galaxies form and evolve in the early universe.
His work relies on some of the world's most advanced instruments, including the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the Subaru Telescope in Hawaii, and the Hubble Space Telescope.
Using the Subaru Telescope's Hyper Suprime-Cam to conduct a wide-field sky survey, Dr Laishram and his international team identified a massive protocluster of galaxies dating back roughly 12.6 billion years to a time when the universe itself was only about 1.2 billion years old.
A protocluster is essentially an early-stage galaxy cluster, often described by astronomers as a "city of galaxies" still forming under gravity's pull.
The findings were published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, one of astronomy's leading peer-reviewed journals.
The structure consists of four interconnected concentrations of galaxies evolving together and it was this interconnected pattern that inspired its name.
Dr Laishram named the discovery the "Loktak Protocluster," after Manipur's iconic Loktak Lake, known for its distinctive floating phumdis masses of vegetation and soil that drift across the water's surface.
He has said the shape of the interconnected galaxy groups reminded him of these floating islands, and that naming the structure after the lake was his way of tying his home state's identity to the story of the universe itself.
PM Modi cited Dr Laishram's journey as proof that global scientific success and a strong connection to one's roots aren't mutually exclusive, noting that the discovery has brought international recognition to both Indian science and to Manipur's most celebrated natural landmark.
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