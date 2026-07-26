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Who is Dr Ronaldo Laishram? The Manipuri scientist PM Modi praised in Mann ki Baat

Dr Laishram now works as a post-doctoral researcher at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ), where his research centres on how galaxies form and evolve in the early universe.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 02:07 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 02:07 PM IST
Who is Dr Ronaldo Laishram? The Manipuri scientist PM Modi praised in Mann ki Baat

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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