UPSC Success Story: This IAS Cleared Civil Services Exam In 1st Attempt, But Had A BIG PLAN.... The World Knows Him Today...

NEW DELHI: Dr Vikas Divyakirti is a prominent figure in India, renowned for his exceptional teaching skills focused on preparing aspiring candidates for the esteemed Civil Services examinations. With a profound command of the Hindi language and an inspiring oratory ability, he has become a motivational speaker of great repute. Dr. Divyakirti is also the visionary founder of 'Drishti IAS,' a widely recognized coaching centre for IAS aspirants.

Dr Vikas Divyakirti's journey is a testament to the power of determination and a deep-rooted vision. Rising from humble beginnings in Haryana, he not only conquered the challenging UPSC exams in his first attempt but also forged a path to inspire and guide countless aspirants. His decision to leave a prestigious government post to found 'Drishti IAS' reveals an unwavering commitment to education and nation-building.

Early Life & Academic Pursuits

Born on December 26, 1973, in Haryana, Dr. Vikas Divyakirti commenced his academic journey at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Bhiwani. He pursued his undergraduate studies at Delhi University's Zakir Husain College.

Professional Career

Initially, Dr. Divyakirti ventured into the academic realm as an assistant professor at Delhi University. However, his passion and determination steered him towards the challenging realm of civil services.

Cracking The UPSC Examination

In a remarkable feat, Dr Divyakirti cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in his very first attempt, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 384 in 1996. He briefly served at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, but his calling was rooted in teaching.

The Genesis Of 'Drishti IAS'

Subsequently, in 1999, he took a momentous decision to leave his high-profile government position and channel his energy into education. This led to the establishment of 'Drishti IAS,' a coaching institute that has now evolved into a premier centre for UPSC exam preparation. The institute, headquartered in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, has extended its reach with branches in Prayagraj and Jaipur.

Influence In The Digital Realm

Dr. Divyakirti's influence has transcended physical classrooms, reaching millions through his informative videos on various social media platforms. 'Drishti IAS' has garnered a substantial following, reflecting the impact of his guidance and mentorship.

Unconditional Love For Hindi

With a profound affection for the Hindi language, stemming from his parents' involvement in Hindi literature, Dr Divyakirti has consistently advocated for Hindi-medium students. He completed multiple academic degrees and holds a post-graduate qualification in translation from English to Hindi.

An Advocate For Informed Discourse

Beyond academics, Dr. Divyakirti aspires to cultivate a 'Culture of Discourses' in society. He emphasizes constructive discussions encompassing a wide array of subjects, including literature, science, philosophy, religion, geopolitics, and civil service examinations.

Movie Debut

In an exciting development, Dr. Vikas Divyakirti is set to portray himself in the upcoming film '12th Fail,' a biographical representation of the life of IPS officer Manoj Sharma. This film showcases the arduous journey of an aspiring candidate preparing for the UPSC Civil Services exam. The movie is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 27, captivating audiences in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

By embodying excellence in education and embodying the spirit of dedication and perseverance, Dr. Vikas Divyakirti continues to shape the destinies of numerous civil services aspirants, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of Indian education.

As he steps into the realm of cinema, his story becomes an epitome of unwavering perseverance and a beacon of hope for aspiring individuals. Dr. Vikas Divyakirti's success is a reminder that with vision, dedication, and the courage to follow one's passion, incredible heights can be achieved.