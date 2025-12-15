Who Is Former IPS Officer R Sreelekha, Leading Contender For BJP Mayor Post In Thiruvananthapuram?

As the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) stakes its claim to lead the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, attention has turned to who could become the city’s first mayor from the saffron party. Among the prominent names being discussed is former IPS officer R Sreelekha. If appointed, her elevation would signal a striking shift from a long career in policing to assuming the role of the first citizen of Kerala’s capital.

The recent local body elections marked a major political milestone for the BJP in the state. Ending 45 years of uninterrupted Left dominance in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the NDA emerged as the single largest bloc. Out of 101 wards, the BJP secured 50 seats, while the CPI(M)-led LDF won 29, the Congress-led UDF 19, and two seats went to independents. With this breakthrough, the BJP has projected Sreelekha as its mayoral face, underscoring the party’s growing ambitions in a state traditionally controlled by the Left and the Congress.

Who Is R Sreelekha?

R Sreelekha, a retired IPS officer and BJP candidate, delivered a notable victory in the Thiruvananthapuram local body polls by defeating her Left-backed opponent by around 700 votes. A 1987-batch IPS officer of the Kerala cadre, she retired from service in 2020. She contested and won from the Sasthamangalam ward.

Born on December 25, 1960, to Prof N Velayudhan Nair and B Radhamma, Sreelekha is a native of Thiruvananthapuram. She completed her schooling at Cotton Hill Girls Higher Secondary School and later earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English literature from Women’s College and the University Institute. Before joining the civil services, she worked as a lecturer and also held a position at the Reserve Bank of India, where the pay and benefits were more lucrative.

In January 1987, she chose public service over comfort by joining the police force, becoming Kerala’s first woman IPS officer of her batch. Over the course of her career, Sreelekha served as District Police Chief in Cherthala, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha. She earned the moniker “Raid Sreelekha” for her swift and decisive action, particularly during her four-year tenure with the CBI. The Kerala government awarded her the Meritorious Services Award in 2007.

Beyond policing, Sreelekha is also a published author. She has written nine books, including the detective novel Maranadhoothan, which was re-released in 2020. Her husband, Dr Sethunath, is a childhood friend and serves as a Professor of Pediatric Surgery at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

After retiring from the police force, Sreelekha largely stayed away from political affiliations before formally joining the BJP in October 2024 in Thiruvananthapuram.