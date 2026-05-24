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NewsIndiaWho is Gurindervir Singh? Meet India's new sprint sensation who broke the sub-10.10 barrier with historic National record
GURINDERVIR SINGH NATIONAL RECORD

Who is Gurindervir Singh? Meet India's new sprint sensation who broke the sub-10.10 barrier with historic National record

The 24-year-old shaved 0.06 seconds off the previous national mark, which had been set just a day earlier in the semifinals by Animesh Kujur, as per ESPN.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 24, 2026, 10:47 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Gurindervir reclaimed the record emphatically, while both sprinters also secured qualification for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.
  • Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi became the first Indian man to break the 45-second barrier in the 400m.
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Who is Gurindervir Singh? Meet India's new sprint sensation who broke the sub-10.10 barrier with historic National recordCredits - ANI

Gurindervir Singh became the first Indian man to clock sub-10.10 seconds in the men's 100m, storming to victory at the Federation Cup in Ranchi with a sensational national record time of 10.09 seconds. The 24-year-old shaved 0.06 seconds off the previous national mark, which had been set just a day earlier in the semifinals by Animesh Kujur, as per ESPN.

 Ironically, Gurindervir himself had briefly held the record after running 10.17 seconds in the semifinals, before Animesh eclipsed it minutes later with a 10.15-second effort.

 This time, however, Gurindervir reclaimed the record emphatically, while both sprinters also secured qualification for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, where they will represent India in the men's 100m.

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 Meanwhile, Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi became the first Indian man to break the 45-second barrier in the 400m, storming to victory at the Federation Cup with a sensational national record time of 44.98 seconds.

 On a historic day for Indian sprinting, Vishal's landmark run came shortly after Singh clocked a stunning 10.09 seconds in the men's 100m, capping off a memorable evening for Indian athletics in Ranchi.

 Earlier, Kujur broke the 100 m national record in men's competition at the National Senior Athletics Federation Competition 2026 in Ranchi on Friday.

 Competing in the semifinals of the 100 m men's competition, it was 25-year-old Gurindervir Singh who first broke Animesh's national record of 10.18s, which was set last year, with timings of 10.17 s in the first semi-final heat. But in the next semi-final heat, the 22-year-old Animesh took back his record with timings of 10.15 s. 

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