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  • /Who is Gyanesh Kumar: Inside the career of India's CEC amid poll panel controversies

Who is Gyanesh Kumar: Inside the career of India's CEC amid poll panel controversies

Know the career profile of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, from his IAS tenure and role in Article 370 to recent controversies at the poll panel.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 06:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 06:27 PM IST
Who is Gyanesh Kumar: Inside the career of India's CEC amid poll panel controversies
Image Credit: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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