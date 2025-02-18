Who Is Gyanesh Kumar? New Chief Election Commissioner; Played Key Role In Article 370 Abrogation

Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioner, was appointed as the next chief election commissioner on Monday, under a new law on the appointment of the members of the Election Commission (EC), the law ministry said. The selection committee was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and they collectively decided the successor of outgoing Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Kumar's term will run until January 26, 2029, just days before the Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule for the next Lok Sabha election.

Who Is Gyanesh Kumar

Kumar, a 1988-batch Kerala-cadre IAS officer, will oversee key elections during his tenure as the 26th Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). He is set to manage the Bihar Assembly elections later this year, followed by the Kerala and Puducherry Assembly polls in 2026. Additionally, he will oversee the Tamil Nadu and West Bengal Assembly elections, which are also scheduled for 2026.

Kumar, who played a pivotal role in executing decisions following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir during his time at the Union home ministry, assumed office as Election Commissioner on March 15, 2024.

Education

Kumar completed his Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. He later pursued studies in Business Finance at ICFAI, India and in Environmental Economics at the Harvard Institute for International Development (HIID), Harvard University, US.

Career

Kumar served in various roles in the government of Kerala, including Assistant Collector of Ernakulam, Sub-Collector of Adoor, Managing Director of the Kerala State Development Corporation for SC/ST, and Municipal Commissioner of the Corporation of Cochin, among other positions.

As Secretary to the Government of Kerala, he managed several key departments, including Finance Resources, Fast-Track Projects, and the Public Works Department.

(With PTI inputs)