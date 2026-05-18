Who is Helle Lyng? The journalist whose Oslo question to PM Modi went viral | DNA explains

Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng attempted to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi following a media briefing with his Norwegian counterpart. Since a video of the exchange went viral on social media, the journalist has found herself at the centre of a row.

The incident occurred in Oslo after a joint statement by Prime Minister Modi and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre at the India-Nordic Summit. The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media. The clip was widely shared across platforms, leading to a sharp increase in public attention around Helle Lyng. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the controversy surrounding the Norwegian:

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The incident also became the focus of a heated political discussion in India. Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi shared the video on social media.

After the incident, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) held an official press conference in which Helle Lyng was invited to ask questions. Indian officials responded to her concerns during the briefing, while the journalist reportedly kept interrupting the diplomat while answers were being given.

Helle Lyng’s online presence

Attention also shifted to Helle Lyng’s online activity, with netizens noting that her social media account had reportedly remained inactive for nearly two years. Following the controversy, her follower count rose sharply.

World Press Freedom Index

The controversy also sparked fresh debate over the World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

India-Nordic Summit

The India-Nordic Summit itself produced several key outcomes. Nordic countries expressed support for India’s stand against terrorism and agreed to deepen cooperation in areas including artificial intelligence, green energy, maritime trade, healthcare, infrastructure, and marine security.