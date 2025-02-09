Himangi Sakhi Kinnar Jagatguru: A violent incident unfolded in Maha Kumbh Nagar as a group of youths attacked the camp of Kinnar Jagatguru Himangi Sakhi. The attack has been linked to associates of the controversial Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi of Kinnar Akhara. Let's delve into the life and journey of Himangi Sakhi, India's first transgender Katha Vachak.

Who is Himangi Sakhi?

Himangi Sakhi is a renowned figure associated with the Kinnar Akhara and holds the title of the country’s first transgender Katha Vachak (religious storyteller). Born in Baroda, Gujarat, she gained widespread attention when she announced her candidacy against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Previously, she had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi.

Honored as Mahamandaleshwar

In 2019, Himangi Sakhi was honored with the prestigious title of Mahamandaleshwar by the Pashupatinath Peeth of Nepal. Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Gauri Shankar Maharaj bestowed this title upon her during the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, further solidifying her role as a respected religious figure.

A Multilingual Storyteller

Himangi Sakhi is an accomplished narrator of the Bhagwat Katha and is fluent in five languages—Hindi, English, Punjabi, Gujarati, and Marathi. Her storytelling prowess extends beyond India, as she has delivered Bhagwat Katha in countries like Spain, Bahrain, Singapore, and Mauritius, making her the world’s first transgender Mahamandaleshwar to do so.

A Journey Across Borders

Her first international Bhagwat Katha recital took place in Mauritius, where she narrated the sacred text in English. Since then, she has traveled extensively to share spiritual teachings with devotees both in India and abroad.

A Past in Films

Before embracing a spiritual path, Himangi Sakhi had a stint in the film industry. While working in movies, she simultaneously pursued the study of scriptures. However, after completing her religious studies, she decided to step away from the entertainment world to dedicate herself entirely to the worship and teachings of Lord Shri Hari.

Deep Devotion to Lord Krishna

Himangi Sakhi’s spiritual journey began in childhood with a deep devotion to Lord Krishna. She found inspiration at an ISKCON temple near her home in Mumbai, which led her to further spiritual exploration in Delhi and Vrindavan. It was in Vrindavan that she met her first guru, setting her on a transformative path.

A Powerful Symbol of Change

As India's first transgender Bhagwat storyteller and religious leader, Himangi Sakhi continues to break barriers and redefine the role of the transgender community in religious and social spaces. Her journey from politics to films and spiritual leadership stands as a testament to her resilience and dedication.

