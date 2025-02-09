Who Is Himangi Sakhi: Meet India's First Transgender Storyteller Who Ventured Into Politics And Films
Nirmohi Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Himangi Sakhi: Himangi Sakhi, India's first transgender storyteller, has made a mark in religious storytelling, politics, and cinema, breaking stereotypes with her inspiring journey.
- Himangi Sakhi is a renowned figure associated with the Kinnar Akhara
- She also holds the title of the country’s first transgender Katha Vachak (religious storyteller)
- She gained widespread attention when she announced her candidacy against Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Trending Photos
Himangi Sakhi Kinnar Jagatguru: A violent incident unfolded in Maha Kumbh Nagar as a group of youths attacked the camp of Kinnar Jagatguru Himangi Sakhi. The attack has been linked to associates of the controversial Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi of Kinnar Akhara. Let's delve into the life and journey of Himangi Sakhi, India's first transgender Katha Vachak.
Who is Himangi Sakhi?
Himangi Sakhi is a renowned figure associated with the Kinnar Akhara and holds the title of the country’s first transgender Katha Vachak (religious storyteller). Born in Baroda, Gujarat, she gained widespread attention when she announced her candidacy against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Previously, she had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi.
Honored as Mahamandaleshwar
In 2019, Himangi Sakhi was honored with the prestigious title of Mahamandaleshwar by the Pashupatinath Peeth of Nepal. Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Gauri Shankar Maharaj bestowed this title upon her during the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, further solidifying her role as a respected religious figure.
A Multilingual Storyteller
Himangi Sakhi is an accomplished narrator of the Bhagwat Katha and is fluent in five languages—Hindi, English, Punjabi, Gujarati, and Marathi. Her storytelling prowess extends beyond India, as she has delivered Bhagwat Katha in countries like Spain, Bahrain, Singapore, and Mauritius, making her the world’s first transgender Mahamandaleshwar to do so.
A Journey Across Borders
Her first international Bhagwat Katha recital took place in Mauritius, where she narrated the sacred text in English. Since then, she has traveled extensively to share spiritual teachings with devotees both in India and abroad.
A Past in Films
Before embracing a spiritual path, Himangi Sakhi had a stint in the film industry. While working in movies, she simultaneously pursued the study of scriptures. However, after completing her religious studies, she decided to step away from the entertainment world to dedicate herself entirely to the worship and teachings of Lord Shri Hari.
Deep Devotion to Lord Krishna
Himangi Sakhi’s spiritual journey began in childhood with a deep devotion to Lord Krishna. She found inspiration at an ISKCON temple near her home in Mumbai, which led her to further spiritual exploration in Delhi and Vrindavan. It was in Vrindavan that she met her first guru, setting her on a transformative path.
A Powerful Symbol of Change
As India's first transgender Bhagwat storyteller and religious leader, Himangi Sakhi continues to break barriers and redefine the role of the transgender community in religious and social spaces. Her journey from politics to films and spiritual leadership stands as a testament to her resilience and dedication.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv