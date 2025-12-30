Who Is Hussain Mahboob? India Fast-Tracks Extradition Of Fugitive Accused

New Delhi: India has moved to secure the extradition of fugitive Hussain Mohammad Shattaf, who is also known as Hussain Mahboob Khokhawala, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He is wanted in connection with the high-profile murder of retired Merchant Navy officer Captain Manmohan Singh Virdi. Officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that formal extradition procedures have been initiated.

Captain Virdi was shot dead in June 2006 at his residence in Lonavala, Maharashtra. Investigations identified Shattaf as the prime accused in the murder. Beyond the killing, he faces multiple charges, including fraud, criminal breach of trust and acquiring a passport using false information.

“The Indian government has sent a formal request to the Indian Embassy in the UAE last week to initiate the extradition of Shattaf. We believe he has been residing in the UAE illegally using forged documents. India is committed to bringing fugitives back to face justice,” said an MEA official.

How Shattaf Escaped Justice

Shattaf allegedly fled India after Captain Virdi’s murder. He reportedly submitted a fake marriage certificate to secure residency in the UAE. His Indian passport, issued in 2019, expired in 2021.

Authorities say that while living in the UAE, he has continued to evade Indian law enforcement through the use of forged papers.

The Charges Against Him

The police have stated that Shattaf, his wife Waheeda Shattaf and another accused, Janish Khan, are charged with the murder of Captain Virdi. The chargesheet suggests that the alleged motive behind the murder involved Captain Virdi’s purported relationship with Waheeda.

Following the killing, Shattaf allegedly absconded from India and has been living in the UAE under questionable documentation.

The next steps will involve diplomatic engagement with the UAE to secure Shattaf’s return so he can face trial for his alleged crimes in India.