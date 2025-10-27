Who Is Justice Surya Kant? Set To Succeed BR Gavai As Next Chief Justice Of India

The incumbent Chief Justice of India, Justice B.R. Gavai, is set to retire on November 23, 2025. Traditionally, the outgoing CJI makes a recommendation for their successor about a month before demitting office upon reaching the age of 65. Justice Gavai has now recommended Justice Surya Kant to the Union Law Ministry as his successor.

CJI BR Gavai will retire on 23rd November. According to the news agency ANI, the Union government, through the Ministry of Law and Justice, has initiated the formal process to appoint the next CJI.

What Is The Procedure For CJI Appointment?

According to the official procedure, the Law Ministry had sent a communication to Chief Justice Gavai, requesting him to recommend the name of his successor.

The appointment of the CJI is guided by the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), a document that outlines the process for the appointment, transfer, and elevation of judges to the Supreme Court and High Courts. Under the MoP, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, deemed fit to hold the position, is recommended for appointment as the next Chief Justice.

Who Is Justice Surya Kant?

Justice Surya Kant, currently the senior-most judge after CJI Gavai. He was born on February 10, 1962, in a middle-class family.

Justice Surya Kant graduated from Government Post Graduate College, Hisar in 1981 and later got his Bachelor’s degree in Law in 1984 from Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak.

According to the official website of the apex court, Justice Surya Kant, started practicing Law at the District Court, Hisar in 1984. He shifted to Chandigarh in 1985 to practice in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

He went on to earn another distinction of standing First Class First in his Master’s degree in Law in 2011 from the Directorate of Distance Education, Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra.

Later, he assumed the charge of the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh with effect from October 5, 2018. Subsequently, he was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on 24th May, 2019.

Justice Kant also holds several important positions -- he serves as the Visitor of the National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi, and is the ex officio Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

Justice Surya Kant is presently a senior judge of the Supreme Court of India and, if appointed, will be the 53rd Chief Justice of India.

Upon appointment, he will assume charge on November 24 and is slated to serve a tenure of nearly 15 months, until February 9, 2027.

