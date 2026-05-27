Who is K. Pajanivel? Padma Shri moment, a ‘dandavat pranam’ before PM Modi leaves everyone asking why

New Delhi: When President Droupadi Murmu handed over the Padma Awards 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday (May 24), a moment drew attention from many inside the hall. As martial artist K. Pajanivel stepped forward to receive the Padma Shri, the country’s fourth highest civilian honour, he bowed in full ‘dandavat pranam’ before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM too responded by standing up and returning the gesture.

#WATCH | Silambam exponent K. Pajanivel of Puducherry conferred with the Padma Shri for his contribution in the field of traditional martial arts pic.twitter.com/Sviqc6BPZm May 25, 2026

The exchange added a personal touch to a formal ceremony attended by senior leaders, including Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

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The honour for Pajanivel comes after years spent working with Silambam, a traditional Tamil martial art that uses a bamboo staff and is rooted in centuries-old cultural practice in South India. The award comes after years of teaching, training and promoting the art across different platforms in India and abroad.

Who is K. Pajanivel?

Pajanivel was born on January 30, 1973, at Puranankuppam village in Puducherry. He grew up around local cultural programmes where Silambam performances used to take place. Those early exposures played a role in forming his interest in the martial art, and he later chose to pursue it as a lifelong practice.

Over time, he became known as a dedicated Silambam practitioner and coach. His work is aimed at keeping the art active among younger generations. He has trained students without charging fees and has taken Silambam demonstrations to schools, public events and competitions across India and overseas.

The martial art that defined his work

Silambam has been at the core of Pajanivel’s journey, but his training is not limited to one form. He also learned other South Indian martial traditions, including Kuthu Varisai, Kalari Pattu, fencing, Puliyattam and Kaliyattam. This mix of skills helped him build a wider teaching base and brought more structure to his coaching methods.

His competitive career includes several achievements. In 2002, he won first prize in the 56-60 kg category at the International Silambam Competition held in Tiruchirappalli. He followed it up with another win in 2004 at the National Level Competition in Nagercoil. These early results helped him build credibility as both a practitioner and coach.

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In 2022, he set up the ‘Mammallan Silambam and Folk Arts Development Club’ in Puducherry. He has trained thousands of students in Silambam and other traditional arts. He also runs free summer camps for schoolchildren, especially for those who may not have the means to pay for formal training.

Recognition before the Padma Shri

Long before the Padma Shri, Pajanivel had received major honours in the field of sports and culture. He was awarded the Dronacharya Award in 2009 for his coaching contributions. Later, he received the Hockey India Jaman Lal Sharma Award in 2015-16 for his services to player development.

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In 2023, he was also conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for his efforts in preserving and promoting traditional martial practices.

With the Padma Shri in 2026, his work has now been placed among some of the country’s well-recognised cultural contributions. This year’s Padma Awards list included 131 recipients across Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri categories.

The ceremony also honoured personalities from different fields, including actor Dharmendra (posthumously), violinist N. Rajam, industrialist Uday Kotak, ad filmmaker Piyush Pandey, cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur and actor Prosenjit Chatterjee.