Who is Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar? The TMC MP Mamata Banerjee dropped as Lok Sabha Chief Whip after 40 years of loyalty

TMC supremo and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has removed Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as the Trinamool Congress Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha, replacing her with Kalyan Banerjee. Kakoli had held the post for only nine months after being appointed in August 2025. The decision comes in the backdrop of the TMC’s recent electoral setbacks in West Bengal and is being seen as a significant shift within the party leadership.

Who is Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar? TMC MP's political journey

A doctor-turned-politician from Barasat, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha four consecutive times in 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024. Currently serving in the 18th Lok Sabha, the 66-year-old leader has long been regarded as one of Mamata Banerjee’s trusted loyalists. Their political association reportedly dates back to student politics in 1976, making it a relationship that has spanned nearly five decades.

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Over the years, Kakoli has held several key organisational positions within the Trinamool Congress. She previously served as the National President of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress and is also a member of the Panel of Chairpersons in the Lok Sabha.

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar's medical career and family background

Apart from politics, she has an extensive medical background. Specialising in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, she studied at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata before completing her postgraduate training at King’s College London. Her husband, Dr Sudarshan Ghosh Dastidar, is known for his work in IVF research, while both their sons are also doctors.

Social media reactions after Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar's removal

The leadership change appears to have deeply upset Kakoli, who publicly expressed disappointment over her removal and criticised the party’s decision. Her remarks quickly triggered reactions on social media, particularly from BJP supporters in Bengal, many of whom recalled her past political confrontations with BJP leader Agnimitra Paul.

“TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar tried to humiliate the then BJP MLA and BJP4Bengal General Secretary Agnimitra Paul. She even pretended not to remember her name. Today, Agnimitra is a cabinet minister carrying out her duties diligently. Hope Kakoli madam realised that arrogance does not lead you anywhere,” one BJP supporter wrote on X.

Another user claimed, “Kakoli Dastidar refused to acknowledge Agnimitra Paul earlier. Today, Agnimitra is a cabinet minister. This arrogance was one of the reasons TMC lost.”

Despite the setback, Kakoli continues to remain a sitting MP, and her removal as Chief Whip does not affect her parliamentary membership. However, after nearly 40 years of loyalty to Mamata Banerjee and the party, the move signals a noticeable decline in her standing within the Trinamool Congress.