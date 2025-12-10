Who Is Kalpana Verma? Chhattisgarh Businessman Accuses Lady DSP Of ‘Love Trap’, Alleges Rs 2 Crore Gifts, Car, Property Extorted

A major controversy has erupted in Chhattisgarh after a businessman accused a serving Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of trapping him in a “love trap” and extracting money and valuables worth nearly Rs 2 crore. According to the complaint, Raipur-based businessman Deepak Tandon alleged that DSP Kalpana Verma took cash, a diamond ring, a gold chain, and even a luxury car from him. He also claimed that he was pressured to register a hotel property in the name of the officer’s brother.

Deepak Tandon and his wife Barkha Tandon have filed a complaint at the Khamhardih police station in Raipur. Meanwhile, the DSP’s brother has also registered a counter-complaint against the businessman. Police have initiated an investigation into both complaints, triggering unrest within the police department, reported Aaj Tak.

Allegations of Blackmail

The businessman alleged that he first met the officer in 2021 and their communication gradually developed into a close personal relationship. He claimed that during this period, the officer repeatedly demanded money and valuable gifts, reported Navbharat Times.

As per the complaint, he transferred more than Rs 2 crore and later registered a hotel property — Atmospheria Hotel on VIP Road — in the name of the DSP’s brother under alleged pressure. He further alleged that the financial demands escalated to such an extent that he had to pay additional large sums. Later, the officer allegedly invested Rs 30 lakh to transfer the hotel property into her own name, reported Amar Ujala.

The couple has submitted screenshots of chats as evidence, which they claim show demands for money and coercion.

Counter-Complaint and Police Action

After the businessman’s complaint, the DSP’s brother filed a counter-FIR against Deepak Tandon at the same police station. Police officials confirmed that both sides’ allegations are being examined and that a detailed inquiry is underway, said reports.

No FIR has been officially registered against DSP Kalpana Verma so far, though the case has created significant tension within the police administration.

Who is DSP Kalpana Verma?

Kalpana Verma is considered a young and prominent officer in the Chhattisgarh Police. She has served as DSP in multiple districts and is currently posted in Dantewada. She has also served with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Earlier, she had come into the public spotlight when a photograph went viral showing her looking at her mobile phone while senior political leaders, including the current Home Minister Vijay Sharma, were present during a memorandum submission.

DSP Denies Allegations

DSP Kalpana Verma has strongly denied all accusations. In an audio statement, she said that the chat screenshots being circulated are fabricated and part of a conspiracy to defame her. She claimed that her family already has a financial dispute with the businessman’s family, which is currently pending before a court.

“These actions are being taken to harm my reputation. I am ready to cooperate with any investigation and will file a defamation case,” she said.

Media Material and Ongoing Probe

The businessman has also released photographs and videos showing the officer at his hotel and attending social events. He also claimed that they frequently communicated over video calls and has presented those records to the media.

Police have stated that the authenticity of all digital evidence, including chats, photos, and videos, will be verified during the investigation.