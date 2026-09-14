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Who is Kalyan Bainsla? What we know about Gurugram hit-and-run case accused

The Gurugram Police has taken suo motu cognisance of the viral video and registered an FIR at Sector 56 Police Station, even though the victim had not filed a written complaint at the time.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 07:22 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 07:22 PM IST
Who is Kalyan Bainsla? What we know about Gurugram hit-and-run case accused
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Screen grab from the video viral on X

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