/Who is Kalyan Bainsla? What we know about Gurugram hit-and-run case accused

Kalyan Bainsla, the man allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, has come under scrutiny after a video showing a car hitting a woman biker went viral on social media. The incident took place on Sunday morning and involved a woman biker, identified as Sia, who alleged that the occupants of a Maruti Ciaz had been following and harassing her before the vehicle hit her motorcycle and fled.
The Gurugram Police has taken suo motu cognisance of the viral video and registered an FIR at Sector 56 Police Station, even though the victim had not filed a written complaint at the time.
Sia, who runs the Instagram page ‘rebelwheels_sia_’, was riding her Aprilia RS 457 with members of her biking group when she alleged that a car began following her.
According to her account, the occupants repeatedly tried to come close to her motorcycle. She said she signalled to them to maintain a safe distance, but they allegedly continued their behaviour and asked her to stop.
Sia also alleged that the men inside the car appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Speaking about the incident, Sia’s brother said she had initially thought she had suffered body pain after the accident.
“The incident happened yesterday morning. We hadn’t told our parents at home, though they sensed something had happened to her. She had initially attributed her discomfort to body pain from the gym.”
He said Sia had called him soon after the incident.
“She had called me first when the accident occurred. She told me there had been an accident. At first, I thought she had slipped. Then she explained that it was a hit-and-run.”
According to her brother, Sia told him that someone had been following her and making abusive gestures.
“You must have seen the video; she was signalling them to keep their distance. Yet, they rolled down their window and made very offensive gestures. There were four people in the vehicle, and all of them were drunk.”
He said the incident took place between 7.30 am and 8 am and that Sia was still dealing with the emotional impact of what happened.
The collision was recorded by an action camera mounted on her motorcycle. The footage shows the car moving towards the biker before hitting her, following which she falls onto the road and the car drives away.
Sia’s motorcycle was also damaged in the incident.
A friend riding behind her reportedly chased the car and tried to stop it. According to Sia, the vehicle later stopped at a traffic signal, where her friend confronted the driver. She alleged that the driver denied being responsible for the collision before driving away.
The Gurugram Police said its Social Media Monitoring Cell came across the video on September 14 and immediately took note of the incident.
Gurugram ACP Abhilaksh Joshi said, “On September 14, 2026, our Social Media Monitoring Cell intercepted a video showing a four-wheeler hitting a female two-wheeler rider from behind. This incident occurred on Golf Course Road; the Gurugram Police have contacted the woman involved and, taking suo motu cognisance, have registered an FIR at the Sector 56 Police Station in Gurugram.”
He said the police were tracing the accused through the vehicle involved in the incident.
“Regarding the accused's identity, details are currently being traced via the vehicle involved; the woman will also be included in the investigation, and further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge.”
Joshi said the police would also examine the allegations made by the woman and take action based on the findings of the investigation.
The police have said no written complaint had been received from the victim at that point. However, it decided to register a case after taking suo motu cognisance of the video.
“The accused will be identified and apprehended at the earliest, and the strictest legal action will be taken against all those found involved,” the Gurugram Police said.
The police also warned against spreading unverified information about the case.
Kalyan Bainsla has been identified as the man allegedly involved in the incident. According to information available on his social media profile, Bainsla described himself as an “international kabaddi player” and a member of the “Indian rugby team”.
He also claimed to have won the Amateur Olympia India bodybuilding tournament. These claims could not be independently verified.
His Instagram account contained several posts showing him working out and displaying his physique. He had a substantial following on the platform.
The account has since been deactivated.
Police are yet to officially establish all details surrounding Bainsla’s alleged involvement, and the investigation is ongoing.
The Maruti Ciaz involved in the incident is reportedly owned by an Army officer identified as Manish, a resident of Haryana’s Palwal.
Manish has denied being behind the wheel when the incident took place. He said he was on duty in Assam and that a friend had borrowed the car from his family on Sunday.
Kartar Poshwal, who identified the vehicle as belonging to his nephew, also said the family had nothing to do with the incident.
“Yes, that is my nephew’s car. He is in the Army, and a friend of his had borrowed it. Kalyan Baisla from Tikri Gurjar took it and subsequently caused the accident. We have nothing to do with the matter.”
Poshwal said the family had not yet recovered the vehicle.
“The car has not even been returned yet, and we have been unable to locate it. The police did come and take down the details. We have no information about where the accused is.”
The video quickly spread across social media, with users tagging the Gurugram Police, Delhi Police, Haryana Police and Gurugram Traffic Police and demanding action.
The incident has also renewed concerns over road safety and alleged rash driving in Gurugram.
Sia, in her post, said the episode had left her feeling unsafe on the city’s roads.
“I have nothing to say, but today I felt unsafe on Gurugram roads. People like this aren't afraid of hitting people and running away.”
Her brother said the family was pursuing further legal action. He said their lawyer had spoken to the SHO in Gurugram regarding the next steps and that the family would also file an FIR on its own behalf.
Meanwhile, NDTV visited the gym associated with Bainsla. The owner of the property said the premises had been vacated around two months earlier following a rent-related dispute that had subsequently been settled.
The police investigation is now focused on identifying and locating those allegedly involved in the incident and establishing exactly what happened before, during and after the collision.
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