Who Is Karnataka DGP K Ramachandra Rao? Why Was He Suspended Over Viral Video

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2026, 09:13 AM IST
The Karnataka government has suspended Director General of Police (DGP) K Ramachandra Rao with immediate effect after purported videos showing objectionable behavior inside his office went viral on social media.

Rao, a 1993-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre, was serving as Director of Civil Rights Enforcement when the suspension order was issued on Tuesday.

 

What Do the Viral Videos Show?

The purported videos circulating on social media depict a uniformed police officer allegedly engaging in inappropriate behavior with a woman inside an official chamber. One clip shows the officer in a police uniform, while another shows him in a suit, with the Indian flag and Police Department emblem visible in the background.

According to IANS reports, the videos were allegedly recorded over a year ago. Those who released them blurred the woman's face, added background music, and included captions before sharing online.

DGP Ramachandra Rao's Response

Responding to the controversy, K. Ramachandra Rao told the media in Bengaluru on Monday that the videos are "manipulated."

"These are manipulated videos. No such incident has taken place. I will discuss the matter with my advocate and take a decision in this regard," Rao stated.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Statement

Emphasising that no senior officer is above the law, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said disciplinary action would be taken against the DGP if required.

"An inquiry would be conducted into the matter and disciplinary action would be initiated against the DGP if required. No senior officer is above the law," the Chief Minister said.

Connection To Gold Smuggling Case

The scandal comes amid Rao's alleged involvement in a gold smuggling case linked to actress Ranya Rao, who is his stepdaughter.

The Karnataka government had placed Ramachandra Rao on compulsory leave in March 2025 in connection with the gold smuggling investigation. He was recently reinstated before the viral videos emerged.

Ranya Rao was arrested on charges of gold smuggling and allegedly misusing her stepfather's name to bypass security checks by availing a protocol reserved for senior officials. Rao is alleged to have joined hands with her in the smuggling operation. The government had ordered a probe and sought a report on his involvement.

Who Is K Ramachandra Rao?

Rao, who was already in headlines due to his stepdaughter's gold smuggling case, was promoted to DGP rank in September 2023 and assumed office in October 2023.

Before his promotion, he served as Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

Rao also served as Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Southern Range. During that tenure, his name emerged in a controversial money seizure incident in 2014.

(With IANS Inputs)

