Who is Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi who got life imprisonment?

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in New Delhi on Tuesday sentenced Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi to life imprisonment, while her associates Sofi Fehmida and Nahida Nasreen were each given 30-year prison terms in a terror-related case filed by the National Investigation Agency.

Aasiya Andrabi is the alleged chief of the women’s pro-separatist group Dukhtaran-e-Millat. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh handed down the sentences to the three convicts for the multiple offences that were proven against them.

Aasiya Andrabi has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the offences of terror conspiracy under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and criminal conspiracy under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). She has also been given a life sentence for conspiring to wage war against India under Section 121A of the IPC. Additionally, she has received 10 years of imprisonment each for being a member of or associated with a terrorist organisation under Section 38 of the UAPA, and for supporting a terrorist organisation under Section 39 of the UAPA.

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She has also been sentenced to five years of imprisonment each for promoting enmity between different groups under Sections 153A, for acts causing disharmony among groups based on religion, caste, or other grounds under Section 153B, and for making statements likely to cause public mischief under Section 505 of the IPC. She has also been fined ₹8 lakh.

Who is Asiya Andrabi ?

Andrabi, a Kashmiri, is the founding leader of Dukhtaran-e-Millat. The group is reportedly affiliated with the separatist organisation known as the "All Parties Hurriyat Conference" in the Kashmir Valley, and the Government of India has designated it as a "banned terrorist organisation."

Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DEM), which is listed as a banned organisation under the First Schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, was allegedly engaged in anti-India activities, including inciting people in Kashmir to carry out an armed rebellion against the Government of India with support from various Pakistan-based terrorist organisations.

Andrabi was arrested in 2018. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed charges against her under provisions related to waging war against the State, promoting enmity between communities, and terror conspiracy under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

On December 21, 2020, an NIA court ordered that charges be framed against Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi and her two associates for allegedly waging war against India, committing sedition, and conspiring to carry out terror activities in the country.

According to the NIA chargesheet, Asiya and the other two accused allegedly used multiple media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and television channels, including those based in Pakistan, to "insurrectionary imputations and hateful messages and speeches against India."

The court sentenced Naheeda Nasrin and Sofi Fehmida to 30 years of imprisonment for offences under Section 18 of the UAPA and Section 120B of the IPC. They were further given 10-year prison terms each for offences under Sections 38 and 39 of the UAPA, and an additional 4 years each for offences under Sections 153A, 153B, and 505 of the IPC. They were also sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment for the offence under Section 121A. In addition, the court imposed a fine of ₹7 lakh on each convict.

The court had found them guilty of the offences on January 14, 2026.