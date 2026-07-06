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Who is Krishna Mohan? Ex-IFS now steering Ram Mandir Trust as interim General Secretary

Speaking after taking charge, Krishna Mohan said he had been entrusted with running the Trust in an acting capacity until a permanent appointment is made. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 07:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 07:28 PM IST
Who is Krishna Mohan? Ex-IFS now steering Ram Mandir Trust as interim General Secretary
Image Credit: Ram Mandir Donation Theft Row

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