/Who is Krishna Mohan? Ex-IFS now steering Ram Mandir Trust as interim General Secretary

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has handed charge of its day-to-day affairs to retired IFS officer Krishna Mohan, naming him interim General Secretary after Champat Rai stepped down. Speaking after taking charge, Krishna Mohan said he had been entrusted with running the Trust in an acting capacity until a permanent appointment is made. "We are all deeply pained by what has happened. The devotees of Lord Ram have also suffered because of these developments," he said, adding that anyone found guilty in the ongoing case would face punishment in line with the law.
He admitted that gaps in the Trust's management had been taken advantage of by others, and said his first task would be to shut down these loopholes and tighten administrative processes so such incidents don't repeat. He also acknowledged that the controversy had dented the Trust's reputation and shaken public confidence, promising that the Trust would work to restore faith, improve transparency and rebuild trust with devotees.
#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP: Krishna Mohan, a trustee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, says, "I have been entrusted with the responsibility of discharging the duties of General Secretary in an acting capacity until a new General Secretary is appointed. Anyone found… pic.twitter.com/cdbutYjFll— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2026
Krishna Mohan hails from Chandrapur village in the Shahabad Assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district. A former Indian Forest Service officer from the Maharashtra cadre, he has kept himself busy with social work since retirement and currently lives in Hardoi city. He was brought into the Trust as a trustee only recently, through a unanimous vote by its members, and will now run the Trust's daily operations until a permanent General Secretary is named.
His appointment carries symbolic weight too, it keeps Dalit representation alive within the Trust, with Krishna Mohan stepping into the space left by Kameshwar Chaupal, who represented the community until his death. The Trust has called his inclusion a step towards broader social representation, alongside its efforts to tighten up its administrative setup.
On the resignations of Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, the Trust's Treasurer, said the decision was effectively out of their hands once submitted. "Once the resignation had been tendered, the decision to accept or reject it was no longer in our hands; we simply had to accept it," he said, praising Champat Rai's decades of service to the temple's construction, "right from the very beginning, even before there was any significant activity regarding the project, up to the present day."
Addressing allegations that donated valuables had gone missing, Swami Govind Dev Giri said the Trust held records of all such items. "We possess a register listing 2800 such items, and all of them are safe," he said, explaining that the five items under public discussion had only been brought forward as samples.
He added that a small committee had been formed to appoint officials overseeing future work, and that the Trust would meet again on the 22nd to review the SIT's final report and consider new trustee appointments. "Theft is theft, and the SIT is currently investigating the matter," he said, calling for the culprits and any accomplices still at large to be caught and punished.
VHP spokesperson Surendra Jain said the Trust's meeting in Ayodhya had concluded with an agreement that all ongoing investigations should proceed without hindrance, and that the resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, offered on ethical grounds, had been accepted. Krishna Mohan, he said, had been asked to take over as acting General Secretary to keep operations running smoothly until a regular appointment is made.
He added that Trust members were satisfied with the SIT investigation and other inquiries underway, and assured devotees that no donated jewellery or gold had gone missing. "Not a single object has been misplaced," he said, urging anyone with doubts to visit Ayodhya and verify the items directly with the trustees, rather than rely on hearsay or speculation.
(With ANI inputs)
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