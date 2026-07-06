/Who is Krishna Mohan? Ex-IFS now steering Ram Mandir Trust as interim General Secretary

On the resignations of Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, the Trust's Treasurer, said the decision was effectively out of their hands once submitted. "Once the resignation had been tendered, the decision to accept or reject it was no longer in our hands; we simply had to accept it," he said, praising Champat Rai's decades of service to the temple's construction, "right from the very beginning, even before there was any significant activity regarding the project, up to the present day."