Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Who is Krishna Sheshadri whose history website PM Modi featured on ‘Mann Ki Baat’?

Who is Krishna Sheshadri whose history website PM Modi featured on ‘Mann Ki Baat’?

His website lets users explore which kingdoms ruled different parts of India in a chosen year. Sheshadri says it also covers dynasties often overlooked in mainstream history lessons.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 03:58 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
Who is Krishna Sheshadri whose history website PM Modi featured on ‘Mann Ki Baat’?
Image Credit: Krishna Sheshadri. (Photo: ANI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Who is Krishna Sheshadri whose history website PM Modi featured on ‘Mann Ki Baat’?
2
3
4
5