Who Is Kshitij Tyagi? The Indian Diplomat Who Told Pakistan To Stop 'Bombing Its Own People'

India on Tuesday launched a sharp attack against Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), following a Pakistan Air Force strike in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that reportedly killed at least 30 people, including a majority of civilians. India accused Pakistan of misusing the UN forum and of "bombing their own people."

India's Scathing Rebuke At UNHRC

Speaking at the 60th Session of the UNHRC in Geneva, Kshitij Tyagi, a Counsellor at India’s Permanent Mission, condemned Pakistan's actions. Tyagi accused Pakistan of making "baseless and provocative statements against India" and urged the country to address its internal crises.

“Instead of coveting our territory, they would do well to vacate the Indian territory under their illegal occupation and focus on rescuing an economy on life support, a polity muzzled by military dominance, and a human rights record stained by persecution,” Tyagi stated. He further added that Pakistan should find "time away from exporting terrorism, harbouring UN-proscribed terrorists, and bombing their own people."

VIDEO | New York: At UN, India slams Pakistan over air attack on civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



Speaking during Agenda Item 4 of the UNHRC session, Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi said, "Instead of coveting our territory, they would do well to vacate the Indian territory under… pic.twitter.com/kO1PpSblLT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 24, 2025

Deadly Air Strike In Pakistan's Tirah Valley

The Indian remarks followed an air strike by the Pakistan Air Force in the Tirah Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday. According to reports, fighter jets dropped at least eight LS-6 bombs on Matre Dara village, allegedly targeting Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants. However, the attack resulted in a high number of civilian casualties, with local reports estimating the death toll at around 30, including women and children.

Local police officer Zafar Khan told the Associated Press that two Taliban commanders were using the site as a hideout. He alleged that militants were using civilians as human shields.

Aftermath: Protests Erupt, Silence From Government

Videos circulated on social media showed the aftermath of the attack, with wounded children lying on makeshift beds amid the destruction. In response to the assault, around 2,000 people gathered in a nearby town to protest the deadly strikes.

As of Tuesday, the Pakistani government has not released an official statement on the incident. While a senior police official confirmed that four houses were hit by jets, the official did not identify who carried out the attack.

Who Is Kshitij Tyagi?

Kshitij Tyagi, the Indian envoy who made headlines for his harsh criticism of Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), is an experienced Indian Foreign Service (IFS) official. His recent speech, in which he criticised Pakistan's human rights record and suspected involvement in regional terrorism, has shed light on his career path from an engineering background into public service.

A Career Change From Engineering To Public Service

Before becoming a diplomat, Tyagi was an engineer with an impressive educational background. He is an alumnus of the highly reputed Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP), having earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a master's degree in thermal energy and environmental engineering.

After his education, Tyagi was employed as a business analyst for close to three years, from 2007 to 2010. Yet, his career goals were higher than in the corporate sector. In an interview in 2014, he described his inspiration, stating, "I wanted to touch lives, to matter beyond corporate metrics."

Rising Through The Diplomatic Ranks

Spurred by this zeal, Tyagi passed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination on his second try in 2011 with a national ranking of 148. He opted for sociology and public administration as his optional papers, a move that underscored his keen interest in governance from an early stage.

Tyagi's diplomatic career has started in 2014 as the Third Secretary at the Indian Embassy in Lisbon, Portugal, working on bilateral trade and cultural diplomacy. He then served as Second Secretary in Brasília in 2015 and First Secretary in Cairo in 2018.

Key Role At The UN Permanent Mission

His professional journey took him to Geneva, where he became First Secretary at India's Permanent Mission to the UN in January 2024. A year later, he was promoted to the rank of Counsellor, a position which made him a global figure to present India's firm stand at the UNHRC.

