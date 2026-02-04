Who is Kunwar Abhyuday Pratap Singh Nabha, 13 year old royal scion reviving 124 years old tradition?

On a cool morning at the historic Hira Mahal in Nabha, an age-old tradition that had been dormant for over a century stirred back to life. At its heart was a boy just 13 years old — Kunwar Abhyuday Pratap Singh Nabha, great-great-grandson of Maharaja Ripudaman Singh, standing calm to embrace his dastaar (turban) in a ceremony steeped in history, faith, and cultural identity.

There was no lavish display of events for power, nor were there luxurious elements of princely rule. Instead, the air was thick with reverence, for those who came before him, and for the heritage that had shaped his people and his place.

Dressed in traditional heirloom regalia, Abhyuday’s dastaarbandi ceremony revived a Sikh ritual and a legacy that hadn’t been observed in 124 years at Nabha’s Hira Mahal.

A revival of tradition

The term dastaarbandi describes the moment a Sikh youth formally dons the turban — not just as an article of faith, but as an embrace of Sikh identity, values and responsibility.

As per the reports by the Indian Express, Abhyuday, a student of Punjab Public School, Nabha, the choice to grow his hair (kesh) and undergo the ceremony was deeply personal. “I just wanted to return to my roots,” he said, echoing stories told by his grandmother about the illustrious past of his forebears.

What makes this event particularly remarkable is not merely the act itself, but its historical context. It marked the first time in more than a century that such an akhand path, a continuous three-day recitation of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, followed by the turban ceremony, was conducted within the palace grounds.

Heritage, Identity and Modern Conversations

The ceremony drew a remarkable gathering of religious leaders, politicians, and community figures, including Radha Soami Satsang Beas head Gurinder Singh Dhillon to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, and even Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who described the occasion as “a revival of the rich legacy of the Phulkian dynasty” and a moment of pride for cultural heritage.

Yet, the event ignited an unexpected public debate. Some questioned whether elaborate ceremonies rooted in former princely tradition hold relevance in a democratic, modern India.

While others argued that dastaarbandi transcends royal symbolism and is, at its core, a deeply spiritual act — one that binds the younger generation to the principles of Sikh faith.

Legacy of the Phulkian Dynasty

The Nabha lineage traces back to Maharaja Hira Singh and includes Maharaja Ripudaman Singh, who was known for his nationalist stance and resistance to British authority. The family’s storied past includes contributions to Sikh culture, regional administration, and social reform.

But following India’s independence and the abolition of princely powers, later generations of the family did not observe traditional symbols such as kesh.

Abhyuday’s choice to grow his hair and undergo dastaarbandi after such a long interval is therefore both a personal and symbolic step, a young member of the family consciously reconnecting with heritage on his own terms.

A New Chapter Begins

As per the reports by the India Express, for Abhyuday, the ceremony was not about titles or royalty, as his family makes clear that they do not cling to regal designations in today’s India. Instead, it was a deeply meaningful observance of faith, identity, and continuity. “Dastaarbandi is more a Sikh ritual than a royal one,” his mother said, underscoring the ceremony’s spiritual resonance beyond symbolism.

As the last echoes of Gurbani faded into the corridors of Hira Mahal, and the historic walls bore witness once again to tradition, one thing became clear: this 13-year-old has, in his own quiet way, reinvigorated a cultural moment, bridging past and present with dignity and purpose.