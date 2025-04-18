Who Is 'Lady Don' Zikra? Prime Suspect In Seelampur Murder

Tensions continue in Delhi’s Seelampur area after 17-year-old Kunal was fatally stabbed on Thursday evening, April 17. The incident sparked protests in the northeastern region of the national capital, with locals demanding justice.

The incident took place at 7:38 PM in J-Block, New Seelampur, he said. The victim, identified as Kunal, was rushed to JPC Hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Upon receiving the information, a team from Seelampur Police Station reached the hospital, and a crime team was dispatched to examine the scene of the incident.

A case has been registered at the Seelampur Police Station and multiple teams have been deployed to identify and nab the accused.

The victim's mother stated on Friday that she had received no updates from the police, alleging that the authorities were complicit in helping the culprits escape and had failed to take action to apprehend them.

Who Is 'Lady Don' Zikra?

Delhi Police are investigating the involvement of a woman who worked as a bouncer for the wife of jailed gangster Hashim Baba, following the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Seelampur, northeast Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The family members of the victim claimed that Zikra, a local woman known as 'lady don' in the area, was present at the crime scene when Kunal was killed, the officer said, PTI reported.

As per the PTI reports, police have detained Zikra for questioning.

She was previously arrested under the Arms Act after posting a video with a pistol on social media. Out on bail, she was living in a rented house near Kunal’s residence.

Reports say she led a gang of 10–12 young men, and some of their names are now coming up in connection with Kunal’s murder.