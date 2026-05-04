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NewsIndiaWho is leading in Election 2026: Check Election Commission's official tally for Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam
ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2026

Who is leading in Election 2026: Check Election Commission's official tally for Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam

As per Election Commission of India data, early trends are showing BJP lead in several constituencies West Bengal and Assam, INC lead in Kerala, AINRC lead in Puducherry and  TVK lead in Tamil Nadu.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 10:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Who is leading in Election 2026: Check Election Commission's official tally for Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam

New Delhi: Counting of votes have begun for the high-stake political battle in several states --West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. Will the current dispensation defend its bastion or will opponents rest power? Millions of eyes are glued to the final decision, to be unfolded soon.

As per Election Commission of India data, early trends are showing BJP lead in several constituencies West Bengal and Assam, INC lead in Kerala, AINRC lead in Puducherry and  TVK lead in Tamil Nadu.

Also read: Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Vijay's TVK spring surprise in Tamil Nadu, drags DMK down; UDF set to get power in Kerala

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General Election to Assembly Constituencies: Trends & Results May-2026 -- Assam Party Wise Results

Party Won Leading Total
Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP 0 72 72
Indian National Congress - INC 0 21 21
Bodoland Peoples Front - BOPF 0 9 9
Asom Gana Parishad - AGP 0 8 8
All India United Democratic Front - AIUDF 0 2 2
Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) 0 1 1
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha - JMM 0 1 1
Raijor Dal - RJRD 0 1 1
Total 0 115 115

General Election to Assembly Constituencies: Trends & Results May-2026 -- West Bengal Party Wise Results

Party Won Leading Total
Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP 0 63 63
All India Trinamool Congress - AITC 0 37 37
Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha - BGPM 0 1 1
Aam Janata Unnayan party - AJUP 0 1 1
Total 0 102 102

General Election to Assembly Constituencies: Trends & Results May-2026 -- Tamil Nadu Party Wise Results

Party Won Leading Total
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam - TVK 0 94 94
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - ADMK 0 61 61
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - DMK 0 37 37
Pattali Makkal Katchi - PMK 0 6 6
Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP 0 2 2
Indian National Congress - INC 0 2 2
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi - VCK 0 1 1
Communist Party of India - CPI 0 1 1
Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam - DMDK 0 1 1
Puthiya Tamilagam - PT 0 1 1
Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) 0 1 1
Total 0 207 207

General Election to Assembly Constituencies: Trends & Results May-2026 -- Kerala Party Wise Results

Party Won Leading Total
Indian National Congress - INC 0 58 58
Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) 0 30 30
Indian Union Muslim League - IUML 0 21 21
Communist Party of India - CPI 0 10 10
Kerala Congress - KEC 0 6 6
Kerala Congress (M) - KEC(M) 0 3 3
Revolutionary Socialist Party - RSP 0 3 3
Rashtriya Janata Dal - RJD 0 1 1
Revolutionary Marxist Party of India - RMPOI 0 1 1
Kerala Congress (Jacob) - KEC(J) 0 1 1
Communist Marxist Party Kerala State Committee - CMPKSC 0 1 1
Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP 0 1 1
Independent - IND 0 3 3
Total 0 139 139

General Election to Assembly Constituencies: Trends & Results May-2026 -- Puducherry Party Wise Results

Party Won Leading Total
All India N.R. Congress - AINRC 0 7 7
Indian National Congress - INC 0 3 3
Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP 0 2 2
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - ADMK 0 1 1
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - DMK 0 1 1
Independent - IND 0 3 3
Total 0 17 17

These are initial trends by the Election commission, as clarity on total seats will only come after full rounds are counting are over.

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