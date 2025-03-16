Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2872631https://zeenews.india.com/india/who-is-lex-fridman-american-podcaster-hosts-3-hour-epic-talk-with-pm-modi-2872631.html
NewsIndia
LEX FRIDMAN

Who is Lex Fridman? American Podcaster Hosts 3-Hour 'Epic' Talk With PM Modi

PM Modi's three-hour podcast with Lex Fridman covers childhood, Himalayas, and public life; releasing on March 16 at 5:30 PM IST.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2025, 07:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Who is Lex Fridman? American Podcaster Hosts 3-Hour 'Epic' Talk With PM Modi Image: @lexfridman/ X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-hour podcast with US-based podcaster and AI researcher Lex Fridman is set to be released on Sunday. Describing the conversation as "fascinating," PM Modi revealed that they discussed a variety of topics, including his childhood memories, time spent in the Himalayas, and his journey in public life. On Saturday, the Prime Minister shared a sneak peek of the discussion with the renowned scientist and podcaster.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, " It was indeed a fascinating conversation with Lex Fridman, covering diverse topics including reminiscing about my childhood, the years in the Himalayas and the journey in public life. Do tune in and be a part of this dialogue!"

Podcaster Lex Fridman confirmed the release of the three-hour podcast, announcing it would be available on March 16 at 5:30 PM IST.

Who Is Lex Fridman

Lex Fridman has been a research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) since 2015. His podcasts explore a wide range of topics, including artificial intelligence, global politics, cryptocurrency, productivity, technology, and geopolitics. He completed his undergraduate studies in BSc Computer Science at Drexel University in Philadelphia, where his passion for AI and machine learning began to develop.

On YouTube, Fridman has 4.8 million subscribers and his videos have garnered over 820 million views.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK