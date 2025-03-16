Who is Lex Fridman? American Podcaster Hosts 3-Hour 'Epic' Talk With PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-hour podcast with US-based podcaster and AI researcher Lex Fridman is set to be released on Sunday. Describing the conversation as "fascinating," PM Modi revealed that they discussed a variety of topics, including his childhood memories, time spent in the Himalayas, and his journey in public life. On Saturday, the Prime Minister shared a sneak peek of the discussion with the renowned scientist and podcaster.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, " It was indeed a fascinating conversation with Lex Fridman, covering diverse topics including reminiscing about my childhood, the years in the Himalayas and the journey in public life. Do tune in and be a part of this dialogue!"

Podcaster Lex Fridman confirmed the release of the three-hour podcast, announcing it would be available on March 16 at 5:30 PM IST.

Who Is Lex Fridman

Lex Fridman has been a research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) since 2015. His podcasts explore a wide range of topics, including artificial intelligence, global politics, cryptocurrency, productivity, technology, and geopolitics. He completed his undergraduate studies in BSc Computer Science at Drexel University in Philadelphia, where his passion for AI and machine learning began to develop.

On YouTube, Fridman has 4.8 million subscribers and his videos have garnered over 820 million views.