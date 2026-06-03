Who Is Lokesh Bajaj? Hotel owner under scanner after Delhi's Malviya Nagar fire kills 21

As investigators intensify their probe into the devastating fire at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar that claimed 21 lives, scrutiny has centred on the property's owner, Lokesh Bajaj, and the hotel's management practices.

According to official sources, Bajaj has been identified as the owner of the hotel where the blaze broke out. Delhi Police have launched a manhunt to trace him, with multiple teams carrying out raids across the national capital.

A case has been registered under provisions related to culpable homicide and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators are also examining the role of three partners who were reportedly involved in running the establishment.

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Sources said the partners collectively manage several hotels and guest houses across Delhi. "With this in view, the authorities have widened the scope of their inquiry into ownership structures, licensing compliance, and operational practices," sources said.

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Preliminary findings have raised serious concerns over possible regulatory violations. Officials said the property was registered under the Bed and Breakfast (B&B) category and was authorised to operate only six rooms. However, investigators suspect that nearly 25 rooms were being used to accommodate guests.

The hotel's restaurant operations have also come under scrutiny. Authorities are examining whether it was functioning beyond the limits permitted under its licence and whether the activities being carried out matched the permissions granted by regulatory agencies.

Another key focus of the investigation is fire safety preparedness. Officials said the building reportedly had only one common entry and exit point, which may have severely hampered evacuation efforts as the fire spread through the structure.

Investigators are also looking into whether inadequate escape routes, overcrowding and other safety lapses contributed to the high death toll.

The tragedy has left 21 people dead, including 17 foreign nationals from Liberia, Nigeria, Mozambique and Bangladesh. Authorities said 47 people were rescued, while 26 remain under treatment.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (South Delhi) Jitender Kumar confirmed that rescue operations were completed shortly after noon.

Several injured persons, including police personnel who were among the first responders and entered the burning building to assist guests, have been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

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(With IANS inputs)