Who is Manisha Sanjay Havaldar? Key accused in NEET-UG 2026 Physics paper leak case - What role was she given by NTA

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested another key accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, alleging that she was the source of the leaked Physics questions, Hindustan Times reported.

The accused, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, is employed at Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala in Pune, Maharashtra. According to the CBI, she was associated with the NEET-UG 2026 examination process and had been appointed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) as an expert, which gave her full access to the Physics question papers.

Investigators alleged that Havaldar played a key role in leaking the Physics section of the examination paper. She is the 11th person to be arrested by the CBI in connection with the case.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The agency alleged that in April 2026, she shared several NEET Physics questions with co-accused Manisha Mandhare, who had earlier been arrested on May 16.

Also Read | NEET Paper Leak: Who is the arrested woman professor and what role was she given by NTA?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had requested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate whether Physics questions from the NEET-UG 2026 examination were also leaked.

The move came amid suspicions that the circulated guess papers may have originated from the agency’s confidential backup question paper set, apart from the Chemistry and Biology questions that had already been confirmed to have been sold to students for up to Rs 30 lakh at least a week before the May 3 examination, according to people familiar with the matter.

Investigators suspect that the leaked PDFs may have contained material from multiple question paper sets due to the large number of questions involved.

So far, the CBI has arrested 10 individuals in connection with the case, including Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, founder of a coaching centre in Latur; P V Kulkarni, a retired Chemistry lecturer from Pune; and Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a Pune-based Botany teacher. Both Kulkarni and Mandhare were members of the NTA’s NEET-UG 2026 expert panel.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the CBI has carried out searches at multiple locations across the country and seized several incriminating materials, including laptops, mobile phones, bank statements, and documents. Officials said the seized items are currently undergoing forensic and technical examination.

The CBI had registered the case on May 12 after receiving a written complaint from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education regarding the alleged leak of NEET-UG 2026 question papers. Following the registration of the FIR, special investigation teams were constituted and raids were conducted at multiple locations across the country. Several suspects were later detained and questioned.

Also Read | NEET Paper leak traced to paper setters after 100% of Chemistry questions matched Guess Paper