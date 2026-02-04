Who is Manjusha Nagpure? BJP pick for next Pune mayor - IT professional with deep RSS roots

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced 46-year-old Manjusha Nagpure as its candidate for the post of mayor of Pune. Nagpure, a Business Management postgraduate with stunch Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RRS) roots, was selected over other popular contenders to the post, including four-time corporator Varsha Tapkir and three-time corporator Mansi Deshpande.

Parshuram Wadekar slated to be the deputy mayor.

Nagpure, a third-time corporator, has been elected unopposed from the Suncity-Manikbaug ward on Sinhagad Road in the latest Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, that were held on January 15

The official mayoral election is set for February 9, but it is largely a procedural formality, as the BJP controls 119 of the 165 seats in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, both of which have also nominated candidates, hold 27 and 15 seats, respectively.

It is very important to note here that, Nagpure represents a ward that falls under the Baramati Lok Sabha, currently represented by NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule. And the BJP has long been trying their level best to secure a win in this constituency.

Perosnal and professional life of Manjusha Nagpure

She was born in 1979 and has been considered as one of the most educated corporators in the PMC. Nagpure did her graduation from Savitribai Phule Pune University in 1999 and went on complete her Master's degree in Business Administration (MBA) from ICFAI University in 2021.



She initially worked in an IT firm but later left her job to contest civic body polls at her family's demand.

Nagpure was first elected to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) as a corporator in 2012 from the Anandnagar area on Sinhagad Road and ever since, she has successfully been re-elected as corporator thrice.

Her husband, Deepak Nagpure, is a popular right-wing leader and also a Bhartiya Janata Party office-bearer. With her husband's help, she made her entry in the politics from the reserved seat foe women in PMC.

The couple runs a business that earns substantial income from leasing their commercial property. Nagpure has declared assets totaling Rs 3.22 crore. She is also a mother of two children, aged 17 and 5.

Campaign promises

During her election campaign for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, Nagpure promised her voters that she would give traffic issue a priority by improving signals, widening roads, and strengthening the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus service.

While representing, the flood-prone area along Sinhagad Road, she also proposed a plan to construct a retaining wall along the Mutha River and establishment of flood alert system meant to provide early warning to residents.

She also vowed to push river improvement and beautification project that has been undertaken by PMC.

Additionally, Nagpure aims to improve public health in Pune by launching the "Swachh Ward, Beautiful Ward" initiative to tackle open-area waste dumping. She also plans to upgrade civic hospitals and implement digital education in municipal schools.