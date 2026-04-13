Who is Manoj Agarwal, the Bengal Chief Electoral Officer in TMC’s crosshairs?

In West Bengal’s high-stakes political arena, even routine administrative work can trigger a storm. Manoj Kumar Agarwal, a 1990-batch IAS officer, has found himself in exactly that position. As the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), he is now at the centre of a growing confrontation between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Election Commission. The flashpoint is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a process Agarwal oversaw until its completion on February 28, 2026. On paper, the exercise is meant to clean up voter lists. In practice, it has turned into a political flashpoint. This is the first such revision in Bengal in nearly two decades, and its scale has only added to the tension.

The TMC has now officially lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Agarwal. The TMC has accused Agarwal of 'biased and partisan conduct' in favour of the BJP. The ruling party alleged misuse of power by Agarwal to influence voters. This comes at a time when Agrawal is visiting different areas to take feedback about the SIR process. The TMC alleged that Agarwal is only visiting certain areas where BJP cadre is present and is accompanied by local BJP leaders. The TMC termed Agarwal’s moves as a 'clear violation of protocols'.

The numbers are significant. Around 90 lakh names — categorised as absentee, shifted, dead or duplicate — have been removed from the rolls. This has given political parties ammunition. The Trinamool Congress has accused the process of being biased and has directly targeted Agarwal. It has also revived allegations linked to a 2013 inquiry involving purported disproportionate assets connected to his family.

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Agarwal has pushed back. He has said that disputed cases were referred to judicial authorities only after electoral officers failed to resolve them despite hearings. According to him, the process has followed legal oversight at every stage.

The controversy has escalated ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, raising the political temperature in the state. The presence of prominent names in the “under adjudication” list — including senior bureaucrats and elected representatives — has only deepened the standoff.

Who is Manoj Agarwal?

Before stepping into this politically sensitive role, Agarwal had a long career in the Bengal cadre. He served as District Magistrate of Uttar Dinajpur, where he built close links with late Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi. He later moved to Delhi as Dasmunsi’s personal secretary during his tenure as Union Information and Broadcasting Minister.

In 2017, Agarwal was appointed Principal Secretary in the state’s Food and Supplies Department. His stint there ended a year later amid reported irregularities in the public distribution system. He was moved out of the department as the issue gained attention.

His appointment as Chief Electoral Officer in March 2025 was not without controversy. The Election Commission had rejected the state government’s initial shortlist and asked for a revised panel. Agarwal was eventually selected from a group of officers nearing retirement.

That detail matters. Within bureaucratic circles, the thinking was that a soon-to-retire officer would be less vulnerable to political pressure during a sensitive election cycle. Colleagues describe Agarwal as a firm administrator who prefers to stick to procedure, even in difficult situations.