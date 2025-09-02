Who Is Manoj Jarange - Man Behind Maratha Quota Protests?

The Maratha community has been demanding reservation for several years; however, it gained renewed momentum recently after Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil went on an indefinite hunger strike, vowing not to drink water until his demands were met.

Manoj Jarange's protest has drawn significant attention, further intensifying the movement. Meanwhile, his hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan has entered its fifth day.

Jarange-Patil launched the fast on August 29, demanding reservation for the Maratha community from the OBC quota. He also reportedly declared that he will not leave Mumbai until the state government implements the reservation.

As the Maharashtra government has been directed to take steps to stop the protestors from entering Mumbai in the future, the Maratha activist warned the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and stated that even if he dies, he will not leave the protest site, Azad Maidan.

ANI quoted Jarange as saying, "My request to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is that you will not be able to withstand the public outcry that is coming on Monday. Even if I die, I will not rise from this free ground. Even if I die, you keep silent."

On the other hand, earlier, Mumbai Police denied permission to continue the Maratha agitation and ordered the protestors to vacate Azad Maidan premises, citing violation of the terms and conditions laid out by the Bombay High Court and police to hold the protest.

This move of the police came a day after the Bombay HC order asking the state government to maintain law and order during the protest.

Bombay HC's Order

The Bombay HC on Tuesday pulled up the Maharashtra government for laxity in removing Maratha quota protesters’ nearly 5,000 vehicles on Mumbai roads and gave till 3 pm to restore normalcy.

As per IANS, a bench of Chief Justice Chandrashekhar and Justice Aarti Sathe told state government counsel Satish Maneshinde, “We should not see any vehicle of the protestors when we leave the court today.”

Since Monday, a large number of pro-Maratha reservation activists and Manoj Jarange's supporters have started arriving at Azad Maidan, which has in turn caused traffic jams on several roads.

