Who Is Maulana Tauqeer Raza? Man Behind The Bareilly Riots

Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, a prominent cleric from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, came into the spotlight after violent protests erupted in the city following his video supporting the “I Love Muhammad” campaign. The unrest, which occurred after Friday prayers, saw large crowds which gathered outside his residence and clashed with police. Authorities arrested him on Saturday, citing his role in instigating the violence.

Raza has a long criminal and controversial history. He is accused in multiple riot cases. The first FIR against Raza was registered in Kotwali in 1982 for inciting riots. Subsequent FIRs were recorded in 1987, 1988, 1996, 2000, 2007, 2010 (Premnagar), 2019 (Kotwali), 2020 (Sambhal), and 2023 (Faridpur). Over the years, he has faced ten FIRs, including involvement in the 2010 riots, but hadn’t been jailed under previous governments. Under the Yogi Adityanath administration, police acted swiftly to arrest him, and a Gangster Act case and history sheet are being prepared.

Family Background and Political Influence

Maulana Tauqeer Raza is a leading figure in the Barelvi Sunni community and a descendant of Ahmed Raza Khan, also known as Aala Hazrat, the founder of the Barelvi sect. His younger brother, Maulana Subhan Raza Khan, serves as the custodian of the Bareilly dargah, the shrine of Ahmed Raza Khan.

According to reports, Raza’s father, Rehan Khan, was a former MLC from the Congress and launched the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) in 2001. Although the IMC never achieved national prominence, it maintained influence in Bareilly and nearby regions. Maulana Tauqeer Raza himself has never been formally part of any political party, but he has supported multiple parties over the years, including Congress, Samajwadi Party, and BSP, often influencing local elections. The IMC won several seats in its electoral debut during the 2001 Bareilly Municipal Corporation elections, and later fielded candidates in the 2012 state assembly elections, winning one seat.

Previous Controversies and Arrests

Raza has been involved in several high-profile incidents. In 2010, he was arrested by Bareilly police for allegedly provoking violence during an Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession, though the case was later closed. In March 2023, he was accused by Moradabad police of promoting enmity between communities through remarks on “Hindu Rashtra.” As per reports, the same year, Bareilly police booked him under house arrest after he announced a “Tiranga Yatra” protesting the lynching of two Muslim youths in Haryana allegedly by cow vigilantes.

During the recent riots in Bareilly, Raza allegedly urged his followers to disturb the city, even “if it meant killing policemen,” to demonstrate strength, which led to his immediate arrest. With a mix of religious authority, political influence, and a long history of legal troubles, Maulana Tauqeer Raza is a controversial and powerful figure in Uttar Pradesh.

Police are investigating his role in the recent unrest and gathering evidence to prevent further incidents.