Who is Meenakshi Natarajan? Congress leader at the midst of Rajya Sabha nomination papers row

With the polling for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections slated to take place on June 18, a major political row erupted in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The controversy was triggered after the nomination of Congress Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natarajan was declared invalid by the Returning Officer following objections raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, drawing sharp reactions from the Congress.

Also Read: Setback for Congress: Meenakshi Natarajan’s RS nomination rejected after BJP objects on suppressing case information

What happened?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to the objection filed, former corporate executive A. Srilatha has petitioned the Fourth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court against Natarajan, alleging that she provided political patronage to Kumbham Shivakumar Reddy, against whom Srilatha has levelled serious charges, including molestation and death threats.

Countering this, as per IANS, Congress leader Umang Singhar argued that no formal case has been registered against Natarajan; only a court notice has been received.

Who is Meenakshi Natarajan?

Meenakshi Natarajan is a former Member of Parliament (MP) from Mandsaur from 2009 to 2014. This was her only term in the House.

She was reportedly selected by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary in 2008.

Later, Rahul Gandhi reportedly selected Natarajan for contesting from Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, in the 2009 Indian Lok Sabha elections. She went on to win the polls.

However, in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, Natarajan lost from the Mandsaur constituency.

Subsequently, she was appointed as AICC Telangana in-charge in 2025.

Congress protests

According to ANI, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot and others arrived at the office of the Election Commission of India (ECI) after Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination was rejected.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "...Our candidate's election has been cancelled without any grounds. In a democracy, if we do not come here (to the Election Commission), where else would we go?"

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal says, "This is a basic matter of democracy. We will sit here until they allow us to go inside. We are very responsible people. Former CM, Deputy CMs and MPs are here..."



Congress leader Sachin Pilot says,… https://t.co/7fiJgSSB6l pic.twitter.com/7kTAEnwDz6 — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2026

Congress-ECI meeting

The ECI is scheduled to conduct a meeting with a Congress delegation on Wednesday to address concerns over the rejection of party candidate Meenakshi Natarajan’s nomination papers for Rajya Sabha elections.

The meeting between officials of the Election Commission of India and Congress leaders is scheduled for noon at Nirvachan Sadan.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also Read: Mamata's trouble deepens: TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigns