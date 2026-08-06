/Who is Mohammad Lateef Bhat? LeT terrorist wanted in South Kashmir killings

In late December 2025, he was spotted in the Anantnag market, prompting cordon-and-search operations; however, he and his associate escaped, with CCTV footage made public at the time confirming his presence in the area. Later, on July 8, 2026, during a joint Army, J&K Police, and CRPF operation in Shopian, security forces killed Ganei following a multi-day encounter that began after both he and Lateef were spotted in the Chanapora area. While Lateef managed to escape the cordon, Zakir Ganei was killed.