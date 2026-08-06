/Who is Mohammad Lateef Bhat? LeT terrorist wanted in South Kashmir killings

Mohammad Lateef (or Latif) Bhat is a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist from Kulgam in South Kashmir who is currently the subject of an intensified manhunt.
Security forces have put up "Wanted" posters across locations, including Srinagar, and announced a ₹15 lakh reward for information leading to his arrest, assuring that informants' identities will remain confidential. Security agencies and police sources identify him as a key figure and, according to some accounts, the sole perpetrator behind recent targeted killings:
Killing of Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi: He was shot and killed at Lal Chowk in Anantnag while on Amarnath Yatra duty. CCTV footage showing the attacker fleeing was released, and Lateef is alleged to have been the shooter.
Killing of Two Migrant Laborers: Two laborers from Chhattisgarh, Deepak and Bhupinder, were killed at a brick kiln in a village in the Kelam area of Kulgam. Reports indicate that the attacker approached in civilian disguise, questioned the victims, and opened fire with a pistol. Sources noted a similar pattern in how he carried an AK-47 rifle, and similarities in modus operandi—including point-blank range firing and the attacker's appearance wearing a cap—link the two incidents.
Lateef is also suspected of involvement in plans to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra and of working to reactivate sleeper cells in South Kashmir to carry out attacks on non-locals and security personnel, allegedly under instructions from Pakistan-based handlers.
Described as one of the few active local terrorists remaining in Jammu & Kashmir, Lateef is around 22 years old and a resident of Khrewan Chader, Nai Basti, in Kulgam district. Both he and the slain LeT commander Zakir Ahmed Ganei, with whom he worked, hail from the same district.
Lateef studied up to Class 8 at a public English-medium school in Bhan, Kulgam; completed Class 12 at GHSS Ashmuji; and enrolled at Government Degree College (GDC) Kulgam before dropping out. Prior to joining the terror ranks, he worked as a carpenter at a beading machine unit in Khrewan.
Security forces believe he left home in early 2025 after being radicalized by Zakir. According to a poster circulated by the group, he joined LeT's shadow outfit—the Kashmir Revolution Army (KRA), an offshoot similar to The Resistance Front (TRF) that operates for LeT—on November 17, 2025. He later operated under the influence of, and alongside, Category-A LeT commander Zakir Ahmed Ganei.
In late December 2025, he was spotted in the Anantnag market, prompting cordon-and-search operations; however, he and his associate escaped, with CCTV footage made public at the time confirming his presence in the area. Later, on July 8, 2026, during a joint Army, J&K Police, and CRPF operation in Shopian, security forces killed Ganei following a multi-day encounter that began after both he and Lateef were spotted in the Chanapora area. While Lateef managed to escape the cordon, Zakir Ganei was killed.
Lateef has since been linked to subsequent attacks. Security agencies view him as an LeT commander focused on carrying out targeted killings to undermine normalcy at the behest of Pakistan-based terror handlers. Sources in security agencies state that Pakistan is desperate to shift focus from PoJK to Jammu & Kashmir, with intelligence inputs indicating that handlers have instructed active operatives in the region to execute more targeted killings.
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