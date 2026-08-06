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Who is Mohammad Lateef Bhat? LeT terrorist wanted in South Kashmir killings

Security forces have intensified the manhunt for alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Mohammad Lateef Bhat, announcing a Rs 15 lakh reward as he is linked to recent targeted killings and suspected terror plots in South Kashmir.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 01:15 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 01:15 PM IST
Who is Mohammad Lateef Bhat? LeT terrorist wanted in South Kashmir killings

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Who is Mohammad Lateef Bhat? LeT terrorist wanted in South Kashmir killings
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