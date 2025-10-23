Mukesh Sahani’s journey from a small-town boy in Bihar to a key leader in the Mahagathbandhan is remarkable. Popularly known as the “Son of Mallah,” he has been named one of the alliance’s deputy chief ministerial candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to attract support from Bihar’s Extremely Backward Castes (EBCs), especially the Mallah/Nishad community, which makes up nearly 29% of the state’s population.

Humble Beginnings In Darbhanga

Born in Supaul Bazar village of Darbhanga district, Sahani left home at 19 with dreams of making it big in Mumbai. A school dropout who studied only till Class 8, he started his career as a salesman in a cosmetics store before finding his way into the world of film and television set design. With hard work and determination, he founded Mukesh Cineworld Pvt. Ltd., which went on to work on major Bollywood projects such as Devdas (2002) starring Shah Rukh Khan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) featuring Salman Khan. His company also designed sets for hit shows like Bigg Boss and collaborated with leading industry names including Nitin Desai and Omung Kumar.

Entry Into Politics

Sahani entered politics in 2013, initially supporting the BJP. In 2015, he even shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during election campaigns. However, he later founded the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) to represent the aspirations of the Mallah community. After contesting unsuccessfully in the 2019 general elections with the Mahagathbandhan, he joined the NDA for the 2020 Bihar polls, winning four assembly seats and briefly serving as Bihar’s Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister.

Rise As A Key Political Voice

In 2022, Sahani exited the NDA and rejoined the opposition bloc. His nomination as Deputy Chief Minister face marks a calculated move to expand the Mahagathbandhan’s reach among rural and EBC voters. Despite being a school dropout, Sahani’s story reflects ambition, resilience, and the power of reinvention, from designing Bollywood sets to shaping Bihar’s political narrative.