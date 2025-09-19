New Delhi: Mukul Rohatgi, one of India’s most prominent legal luminaries and a former Attorney General of India, made headlines once again when he represented Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, in the 2021 drugs-on-cruise case.

While Aryan Khan’s arrest had dominated news cycles across the country, it has now emerged that Shah Rukh Khan went to great lengths to ensure the best legal representation for his son. In a recent interview, Rohatgi revealed that the actor personally convinced him to take on the case while he was in England, even arranging a private jet to fly him to Mumbai.

“Shah Rukh Khan checked into the same hotel as me to go over the notes he had prepared himself for the case,” said Rohatgi, highlighting the actor’s deep involvement in the legal proceedings.

A Legal Career Spanning Decades

Born on 17 August 1955, Mukul Rohatgi graduated with a Commerce (Honours) degree from Delhi University in 1975, followed by an LL.B. from Bombay University in 1978. He enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi the same year and was designated a Senior Advocate by the Delhi High Court in 1994 at the age of 39.

In 1999, Rohatgi was appointed Additional Solicitor General of India, a post he held until 2004. His career reached a new high in 2014 when he was appointed the 14th Attorney General for India, serving until 2017.

Rohatgi has handled high-stakes litigation across a wide spectrum of legal fields, including constitutional law, corporate and commercial disputes, criminal cases, intellectual property, taxation, and service law. He has appeared in several landmark cases in the Supreme Court and High Courts on behalf of the Union Government, State Governments, and major corporations.

High-Profile Clients And Landmark Cases

In legal circles, Rohatgi is regarded as one of the most in-demand lawyers in the country. His high-profile clientele spans film personalities, politicians, corporate giants, and public officials.

Apart from defending Aryan Khan, he has represented Late J. Jayalalithaa, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Hemant Soren, former Jharkhand Chief Minister, in a mining lease case, Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, The Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Zakia Jafri vs Gujarat government case on the 2002 riots, Facebook and WhatsApp in key constitutional matters.

During his tenure as Attorney General, Rohatgi was involved in several landmark cases, including striking down triple talaq as unconstitutional and arguing in the Aadhaar privacy and validity hearings, Contentious debate over the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC), Petitions related to alleged extra-judicial killings in Manipur, and Legal matters surrounding the playing of the national anthem in cinema halls.

International Recognition And Awards

Rohatgi’s expertise is recognised globally. He has presented papers at numerous international law conferences, including the Indo-British Legal Forum in Scotland (2006), where he delivered a paper on Environmental Law and Human Rights, the Indo-Australian Legal Forum in Canberra (2015), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Prosecutors General meeting in Kazakhstan (2015).

His accolades include, National Law Day Award (2008), presented by the Prime Minister of India, Doctorate in Laws by Fakir Mohan University, Odisha (2011), and LL.D. (Honoris Causa) by Amity University, Uttar Pradesh (2016), Featured in Legal Eagles (2015), a book profiling India’s top seven lawyers, and named among “India’s Top 10 Lawyers” by The Times of India in 2010.

Still At Forefront

After stepping down as Attorney General, Rohatgi returned to private practice and continues to argue high-stakes cases in India’s top courts. He also serves as the Eminent Jurist Member on the Selection Committee for Lokpal and Lokayuktas, appointed by the Government of India.

From representing one of Bollywood’s biggest families to shaping constitutional jurisprudence, Mukul Rohatgi remains one of the most formidable figures in the Indian legal landscape.