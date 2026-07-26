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  • /Who is Nandan Nilekani? Why PM Modi chose Aadhaar architect to fix India's exam system

Who is Nandan Nilekani? Why PM Modi chose Aadhaar architect to fix India's exam system

The Centre has said that the panel will recommend technology-driven changes to make competitive exams more secure, transparent and reliable.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 11:03 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 11:03 PM IST
Who is Nandan Nilekani? Why PM Modi chose Aadhaar architect to fix India's exam system
Image Credit: Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairman of IT services major Infosys. (Photo: ANI)

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