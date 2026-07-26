New Delhi: Following a series of protests across the country over alleged paper leaks and examination irregularities, the Narendra Modi government has launched a high-powered task force on examination reforms and handed its leadership to Infosys co-founder and Aadhaar architect Nandan Nilekani.
The Centre has said that the panel will recommend technology-driven changes to make competitive exams more secure, transparent and reliable. The task force has been constituted following the prime minister's announcement on Sunday (July 26).
In a video message to the nation, PM Modi claimed that the government has already acted against those accused of tampering with students' futures and will now work on fixing the examination system.
He said, “Those who played with the future of students are rotting in jails. We have already set up fast-track courts. We are also moving ahead with a new law, which includes stringent legal provisions and will be taken up in Parliament.”
The prime minister added, “But we also have to think about the future. Our examination system should be trustworthy and transparent, and it should make maximum use of technology. Keeping all these aspects in mind, it has been decided to constitute a high-powered task force under the leadership of world-renowned technology expert Nandan Nilekani."
He further said, “It will focus on examination reforms; and based on its report, steps will be taken at the earliest to ensure the credibility of upcoming examinations.”
Nilekani is one of India's best-known technology entrepreneurs. He co-founded Infosys and later became the founding chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), where he led the rollout of Aadhaar, the country's biometric identity programme launched in 2009.
The 12-digit Aadhaar number later became the backbone of several government welfare schemes and digital services.
He has also been associated with the growth of India's digital public infrastructure and is regarded as one of the country's leading voices on technology and governance.
Apart from the corporate world, he also entered politics. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he contested the Bengaluru South seat on a Congress ticket but lost to BJP leader Ananth Kumar, who secured nearly 57 per cent of the vote, while Nilekani received around 37 per cent.
In recent years, Nilekani has been active on issues related to technology, climate change and biodiversity. He regularly shares his views on social media.
India doesn't need to lead the world in building the most advanced AI models. But it must lead in ensuring benefits of AI are widely shared. @rvenk and I have an op-ed in The @EconomicTimes https://t.co/yuzgkRXXWf— Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) April 29, 2026
Polar bears and climate change in the Arctic: Rohini's travelogue from Svalbard in @liveminthttps://t.co/0Owr8Dw8Zt— Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) June 13, 2026
Introducing the Samvardhan Biodiversity and Conservation Fellowship — a 12-month Fellowship co-curated by Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies and Dasra, and seed funded by @RNP_Foundation, built to support the next generation of conservation leaders across India, especially those from… pic.twitter.com/zqyfsXKaIY— Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) May 25, 2026
According to ANI and IANS, the task force brings together experts from multiple fields. Along with Nilekani, the panel includes former ISRO Chairman S. Somnath, former Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti, former Education Secretary Anita Karwal and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.
The government's aim is to combine technology, administration, security and academic expertise while redesigning the examination system.
High powered task force constituted for NTA examination reforms. Multidisciplinary group of domain experts to help revamp NTA examination especially technology perspective and for structural reforms in the system, includes Technology Expert Nandan Nilekani, Former ISRO Chairman S… https://t.co/Jlw6NVlhQX pic.twitter.com/TD5XGTafUP— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2026
A high-powered task force has been constituted to recommend reforms in NTA examinations. The multidisciplinary panel, comprising experts from technology, space, intelligence, education, and logistics sectors, will focus on revamping the examination system, especially from a… pic.twitter.com/AmRdQDKqsT— IANS (@ians_india) July 26, 2026
The announcement prompted a strong reaction from the Congress. Party leader Jairam Ramesh wrote on X, "After irregularities in several examinations, including NEET-UG in June 2024, the Modi government had constituted a high-level expert committee under the chairmanship of Dr K. Radhakrishnan to ensure the 'transparent, smooth and fair conduct' of examinations."
He added, “After irregularities resurfaced in NEET-UG and other examinations in July 2026, the Modi government has now constituted a 'high-powered task force' to recommend examination reforms."
"The Modi government has still not fully implemented the 101 recommendations of the K. Radhakrishnan Committee. In fact, in nearly two years between the paper leaks of 2024 and 2026, it did not even appoint a full-time director general for the National Testing Agency," he further added.
He alleged, "Ultimately, this is only a high-powered attempt to repair the prime minister's irreparably damaged image."
Friends, in June 2024, after it bungled multiple examinations including NEET-UG, the Modi Government constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts headed by Dr. K Radhakrishnan to “ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations.”— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 26, 2026
In July 2026, after the Modi… https://t.co/Fe5d1by8SK
The task force was announced after weeks of protests by students and youth groups over examination-related issues. The political pressure had intensified after protesting students were brutally assaulted by the Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar during their July 20 Parliament march. Parliament also witnessed repeated confrontations between the government and the Opposition over the issue.
While demonstrations spread from Delhi to several cities across the country, it led to the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Before announcing the panel, Modi had addressed students through videos posted on social media. He said, “I know paper leaks are not a small issue. For millions of students and their parents, this is extremely painful. Therefore, in the last two-and-a-half months since the paper leak incidents, many steps have been taken. The guilty have been arrested and are in jail.”
He continued, “But we are not people who will stop there. That is why, I directed departments today to prepare a proposal for fast-track courts. The departments worked continuously and gave me the draft. It will be discussed in the Cabinet. After incorporating suggestions from Cabinet colleagues, it will be finalised and the government will try to get the bill passed in Parliament as early as possible.”
With the task force now officially in place, the government says it will use the panel's recommendations to build a more technology-driven examination system and strengthen public confidence in future entrance and recruitment tests.
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