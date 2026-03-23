Who is Nandita Gorlosa? Assam BJP leader who joins Congress 17 days ahead of Assembly polls

Former BJP leader and Assam minister Nandita Gorlosa joined the Congress after being denied a ticket for the single-phase assembly elections scheduled for April 9.

Her move came shortly after she submitted a formal resignation to Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, stepping down from her ministerial post and primary party membership with immediate effect.

In the letter, Gorlosa wrote, "I am writing to formally submit my resignation from the primary membership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with immediate effect."

"In view of the above, I request you to relieve me of my responsibilities with immediate effect. I appreciate the opportunities I have had to serve the people and the party, and I would like to thank you for your support during my tenure," she further said.

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According to a statement issued by the Congress, Gorlosa officially joined the party in the presence of senior leaders, including Assam Congress general secretary Nirmal Langthasa, who had previously been the party’s candidate from the Haflong assembly constituency.

Langthasa consented to withdraw in order to make way for Gorlosa’s candidature. The party said, "Garlosa is set to contest the election on the Congress ticket from the Haflong seat as Sh Langthasa has proactively volunteered to vacate their seat in the larger public interest. The formalities for the same will be duly completed shortly."

Who is Nandita Gorlosa?

Nandita Gorlosa is an Assam politician and former minister who has represented the Haflong (ST) constituency in the state legislative assembly.

She was elected as an MLA from Haflong in 2021 on a BJP ticket and was later inducted into the Assam cabinet, where she was assigned portfolios including mines and minerals, as well as tribal faith and culture.

Born on May 13, 1977, she belongs to Haflong in the hill district of Dima Hasao and has established herself as an influential political figure in the region, with strong support among tribal communities in her constituency.

In March 2026, she parted ways with the BJP after being denied a party ticket for the upcoming assembly elections. The party instead fielded newcomer Rupali Langthasa from Haflong as part of a broader strategy that involved replacing several sitting MLAs with new candidates.

Soon after, Gorlosa joined the Congress and is set to contest the election from the same constituency on a Congress ticket. Her entry led the party to reassess its earlier candidate, with Congress leaders stating that the move could bolster its prospects in the key tribal constituency.

Himanta only interested in selling tribals land to large corporations: Congress

Announcing the induction of Gorlosa, the Congress said, "We are very happy to announce that Smt Nandita Garlosa has joined the Congress party. She has been the voice of Dima Hasao for the last five years, and she has always stood for her beliefs and principles."

The party further claimed that Gorlosa faced repercussions within the BJP due to her position on key issues. "She paid the price for this in the BJP because Himanta Biswa Sarma is only interested in selling the land of the tribals to large corporations," party statement added.

Congress also confirmed that Gorlosa will be fielded as its candidate from the Haflong constituency. "Congress will declare her as our candidate for the Haflong seat tomorrow," the statement noted.

Out of the 126 assembly seats, the Congress is expected to contest 100 seats and has entered into an alliance with the Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal, CPI(M), CPI(ML), and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference. Raijor Dal will contest 11 seats.

The Election Commission of India has announced that voting for all 126 constituencies will take place in a single phase on April 9, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.