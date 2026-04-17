Who is Nida Khan? TCS Nashik employee probed for links to the Delhi Red Fort blast

TCS Nashik case: Nida Khan has come into the spotlight as a central figure in a major scandal at a BPO facility associated with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik, Maharashtra. Authorities have described her as the alleged mastermind behind efforts to coerce Hindu women employees into religious conversions, amid serious claims of sexual harassment and exploitation that have now expanded to include possible links to extremist networks tied to the Delhi Red Fort blast.

The controversy surfaced in April following a 40-day undercover operation by police, during which female officers worked undercover as housekeeping staff to investigate complaints. Eight individuals have been taken into custody in connection with the case, which includes accusations of rape, organized sexual harassment, mental exploitation, and systematic religious coercion.

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Khan, employed at the TCS-linked unit, is one of the primary accused. Reports initially portrayed her as the HR head who oversaw internal complaints but allegedly dismissed them while mocking Hindu gods and goddesses. Complainants claim she pushed female staff toward Islamic customs like wearing hijabs and performing namaz. Some investigative accounts have dubbed her the "Lady Captain" for her purported role in grooming and conversion activities at the office.

However, there are notable discrepancies in accounts of her position. While several media sources labeled her as HR leadership, more recent updates from outlets like Business Today and statements from her family indicate she worked as a junior telecaller in the sales department rather than in senior human resources management.

Her current status remains unclear and contested. Initial reports suggested an arrest around April 10, yet prominent news organizations such as NDTV and Hindustan Times report that she is currently absconding. In contrast, her relatives assert she is staying at their Mumbai residence and is expecting a child. Citing her pregnancy, she has reportedly filed for anticipatory bail at a Nashik court.

The case has taken a more serious turn with revelations of potential connections between Nida Khan and networks tied to Dr. Shaheen Shahid, also known as Shaheen Saini or Shahid. Shahid faces accusations related to the Delhi Red Fort blast case and is linked to the women's wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Law enforcement agencies are now examining whether this points to broader extremist modules operating through corporate environments for radicalization and recruitment purposes. This has transformed the investigation from a workplace misconduct probe into one possibly involving larger security concerns.

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