Who is Nishant Kumar? Bihar's potential deputy CM
BIHAR CM NITISH KUMAR

Who is Nishant Kumar? Bihar’s potential deputy CM

With Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha move, Bihar government is set to see some changes, with Nishant Kumar's deput and potential deputy CM seat. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2026, 11:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
File Photo IANS

Nishant Kumar, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s son, is set for a political debut after years of shunning politics.

State Rural Development Minister and senior JD(U) leader Shrawan Kumar announced the development. "Now, it's clear, and it has been finalised that Nishant Kumar will join active politics. The party will make a formal announcement in a day or two. Party workers have been demanding Nishant's entry into politics for several years. Now party workers and supporters are upbeat with the decision ahead of Holi" said Shrawan Kuamr according to PTI.

This comes amid buzz in Bihar's political circles that Nitish Kumar may step down as CM after his Rajya Sabha election, with the JD(U) chief likely filing nomination papers today.

Nishant Kumar, a software engineer who graduated from BIT Mesra, is the son of Bihar CM and JDU chief Nitish Kumar.

Born July 20, 1975, to Nitish Kumar and the late Manju Kumari Sinha, Nishant has long kept a low public profile while pursuing spiritual interests. Recent filings peg his net worth at Rs 3.61 crore, mostly from inherited maternal assets.

Nishant Kumar's induction signals a sharp U-turn for Nitish Kumar, long an outspoken critic of dynastic politics. It follows the NDA's sweeping 2025 Bihar poll win and growing JD(U) calls for a clear successor.  In media chats, he has hinted at closely tracking his father's governance work.

Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal whan asked about Nishant Kumar’s political entry, said, “We have an alliance. Whatever decision they take, it will be welcomed. Whatever decision they make, as an alliance partner, we will welcome it” quotes ANI.

In a different statement, he said, "It's a great joy that Nishant Kumar is now stepping into politics with the CM's and his family's support. We wholeheartedly welcome him.”
"He's undoubtedly an educated young leader with a BTech degree and a solid grounding.

Everything happens at its right time, and this seems to be his moment. We should embrace his entry warmly," added the former state BJP president.

Earlier, senior JD-U leaders, including working president Sanjay Jha, Rural Works Department Minister Ashok Choudhary from Nitish Kumar's cabinet, and others had publicly demanded that Nishant Kumar enter active politics.

While protests have erupted over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s sudden decision to quit state politics and enter the Rajya Sabha, JD(U) supporters are unhappy with the move.
Expressing deep heartbreak, they praise Nitish Kumar's lifelong service to Bihar from the student movement era till now.








 

