Who Is Nitin Nabin? BJP Leader Now Named Next Party President | From Cadre To Command

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got its new president on Tuesday as the 45-year-old Nitin Nabin assumed office. This marked a significant moment for the saffron party's leadership. With this position, Nabin succeeded Union Minister JP Nadda.

Ahead of this, Nitin Nabin was appointed as the BJP's working president on December 14, 2025. Notably, Nadda was also the first national working president of the party.

Senior Indian politician Nitin Nabin has been elected five times to the Bihar Legislative Assembly and has previously held ministerial positions in the state government.

Outgoing BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, felicitated newly elected BJP national president Nitin Nabin at the party headquarters in Delhi.

From Cadre to Command: Nitin Nabin’s Political Journey

Personal Life

Nitin Nabin was born on May 23, 1980, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, to the late Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha and Meera Sinha. His father was also a senior BJP leader and a four-time MLA from Patna West in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Nabin completed his early education in Patna, passing his Class 10 examination in 1996. He then attended CSKM Public School in New Delhi, completing his intermediate education in 1998, according to the official website of BJP.

He is married to Deepmala Srivastava, and the couple has two children, a son and a daughter.

Political Career

Nitin Nabin entered politics at a young age and was first elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2006 from the Patna West constituency.

Since 2010, Nabin has been consecutively elected from the Bankipur constituency, winning in 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025, making him a five-time MLA. He has also held key portfolios in the Bihar government as a Cabinet Minister, overseeing departments such as Road Construction, Urban Development & Housing, and Law.

Alongside his legislative career, Nabin has played a significant role within the party organisation.