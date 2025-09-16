Who Is Nupur Bora? Assam Civil Service Officer Raided, Over Rs 1.7 Crore Cash And Gold Seized

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (SVC), Assam, on Monday carried out extensive raids at multiple premises linked to Nupur Bora, Circle Officer of Goroimari revenue circle in Kamrup district, and her alleged associate, Lat Mandal Surajit Deka of Barpeta, in connection with corruption charges and seized at least Rs 1.7 crore along with gold ornaments.

