Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2960551https://zeenews.india.com/india/who-is-nupur-bora-assam-civil-service-officer-raided-over-rs-1-7-crore-cash-and-gold-seized-2960551.html
NewsIndia
ASSAM NEWS

Who Is Nupur Bora? Assam Civil Service Officer Raided, Over Rs 1.7 Crore Cash And Gold Seized

Extensive raids were carried out at premises linked with Nupur Bora, Circle Officer of Goroimari revenue circle in Kamrup district, in connection with corruption charges. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 12:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Who Is Nupur Bora? Assam Civil Service Officer Raided, Over Rs 1.7 Crore Cash And Gold SeizedNupur Bora (Photo: Social Media)

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (SVC), Assam, on Monday carried out extensive raids at multiple premises linked to Nupur Bora, Circle Officer of Goroimari revenue circle in Kamrup district, and her alleged associate, Lat Mandal Surajit Deka of Barpeta, in connection with corruption charges and seized at least Rs 1.7 crore along with gold ornaments. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK