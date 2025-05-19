New Delhi: After famous travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra, known as 'travel with Jo' on social media was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information and being in continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen, another YouTuber's (Priyanka Senapati) alleged connection with Jyoti is being investigated. Jyoti was held from Hisar, Haryana.

Who Is Priyanka Senapati?

Priyanka Senapati, an Odisha-based vlogger has now come under the scanner for her connection to Jyoti Malhotra. Police official said that they are in touch with Haryana police over the matter. According to Hindustan Times, Priyanka also visited Kartarpur in Pakistan three to four months back and that's when the two formed a friendship, reportedly.

Speaking to ANI, SP Vinit Agrawal said, "After getting information about this incident, our verification is going on in this regard. After the verification is complete, we will put forward all the facts. Along with this, we are in touch with different agencies of different states, central agency, Haryana Police and we will provide whatever information they need from us."

When asked about the alleged link between YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra and Odisha's YouTuber Priyanka Senapati, SP Puri Vinit Agrawal said, " We will verify everything and will come to you."

Who Is Jyoti Malhotra?

Jyoti Malhotra was interrogated for allegedly passing information to the Pakistani side. She allegedly met a Pakistani officer, Ahsan-ur-Rahim, in Delhi, travelled to Pakistan twice, and shared sensitive information, according to police. During the preliminary investigation, the woman told the police that she went to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2023 to apply for a visa and met a man named Ahsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish.

YouTuber also told the police that after exchanging numbers, she started talking to Ahsan-ur-Rahim and travelled twice to Pakistan. Officials said that the woman also told during investigation that Ahsan-ur-Rahim arranged for her stay and travel and arranged meetings with Pakistani security and intelligence agencies.

Haris Malhotra, father of the woman arrested by Haryana Police on charges of spying, has said that his daughter made YouTube videos and had visited Pakistan. He demanded return of phones taken by police.

He said that police first came to their house on Thursday. He said that police have taken their bank documents, phone, laptop, and passport. He said his daughter used to visit Delhi and had been in Hisar for the last four-five days.

(With ANI inputs)