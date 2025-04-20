Who Is Om Prakash? Ex-DGP found Dead At His Residence In Bengaluru

Former Karnataka director general of police (DGP) Om Prakash was found murdered on Sunday, lying in a pool of blood at his home in HSR Layout in Bengaluru.

Police have recovered the knife used in the crime from the residence. Om Prakash was reportedly stabbed three times.

As per the IANS, initial investigations suggested that the murder may have been committed by a close family member.

Police currently suspect the involvement of Om Prakash’s wife in the incident, according to the IANS.

Senior police officials rushed to the scene and have launched an investigation. The body has been sent to St. John’s Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Who is Om Prakash?

The 68-year-old retired officer Om Prakash is a 1981 batch IPS officer, who served as the 38th Director General of Police (DGP) of Karnataka in 2015.

Om Prakash hails from Bihar's Champaran and during his career, he served as the Commandant General of Home Guards and worked in the Fire and Emergency Services, Civil Rights Enforcement, and other departments.

He held key roles in the State Vigilance Commission, Lokayukta and CID, and served as Transport Commissioner. Known for managing communal tensions in Bhatkal, he also led investigations into two major terror attacks in Bengaluru including the 2013 BJP office blast and the 2014 Church Street bombing and played a crucial role in arresting the accused.

(With IANS inputs)