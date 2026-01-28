Ajit Pawar Baramati plane crash: Parth Pawar is the elder son of Ajit Pawar, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, who died in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28, 2026. Unlike his father, Parth has never entered politics and instead focuses on his business activities. In 2025, he came into the news because of a controversial land deal in Pune.

Family background

Parth Pawar is the elder son of Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Pawar. He has a younger brother, Jay Pawar.

While his father served six non-consecutive terms as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister under governments led by Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, and Eknath Shinde, Parth chose business over politics.

As a member of Maharashtra's most prominent political dynasties, his name has occasionally appeared in media coverage related to commercial activities and civic matters in the state.

The Mundhwa land deal controversy

In 2025, Parth came under scrutiny over a 40-acre land transaction in Pune's Mundhwa locality.

Amadea Enterprises LLP, where Parth held a significant stake, purchased the land in a deal that attracted allegations of irregularities. Questions were raised about land valuation and stamp duty exemptions granted in the transaction.

The deal was valued at approximately Rs 300 crore for a property estimated to be worth considerably more. This disparity in valuation sparked concerns among opposition politicians and civic groups.

The controversy led to protests in Pune and triggered widespread political debate across Maharashtra. Critics demanded transparency and questioned whether proper procedures were followed in the transaction.

Government investigation

The Maharashtra government ordered an investigation into the land deal following public outcry.

Authorities registered a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the case. However, Parth Pawar's name was not included in the FIR despite his substantial shareholding in Amadea Enterprises LLP.

Opposition leaders and civil society organizations questioned this omission. They demanded to know why Parth was excluded from the FIR when he held a major stake in the company involved in the deal. The matter drew legal attention and calls for a thorough investigation.

After father's death

Despite the land deal controversy, Parth has largely maintained a private lifestyle, distinct from his father's decades-long political career.

With Ajit Pawar's sudden death in the plane crash, political observers expect Parth and Jay to become more visible in public and family affairs.

Ajit Pawar Baramati plane crash

Ajit Pawar, 66, died on Wednesday morning after the chartered plane he was traveling in crash-landed near the runway while trying to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. Pawar, along with his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots, was among the five people killed in the accident.

The crash killed all five on board: Ajit Pawar, personal security officer Vidit Jadhav, attendant Pinki Mali, and pilots Captain Sumit Kapur and Captain Shambhavi Pathak.

Ajit Pawar's last rites

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a state holiday and three days of mourning following the tragedy. Ajit Pawar's last rites will be performed with full state honours on Thursday at 11 am in Baramati. Succession dynamics within the influential Pawar clan are being closely watched by Maharashtra's political circles.

